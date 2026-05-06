NC State Signee Released, Quickly Lands at Creighton

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball is in the midst of a transitional period after the short-lived Will Wade era ended with just one season. Because of the sudden shift in direction and the hiring of first-year coach Justin Gainey, many of the leftover pieces from the 2025-26 roster, as well as incoming recruits, had a lot to think about regarding staying at NC State.

One of the only recruits during Wade's tenure was four-star Trevon Carter-Givens , a 6-foot-11 forward from Southern California pursued by the Wolfpack last fall. He was released from his letter of intent by Gainey and the new staff and quickly pivoted, landing at Creighton, per the forward himself on social media.

What the decision means for the Wolfpack

NEWS: Trevon Carter-Givens, the No. 126 overall prospect in the 2026 class, has been released of his signing to NC State and has committed to Creighton, sources told @Rivals.https://t.co/9pqy4oKWEy pic.twitter.com/xpFGIits4e — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 5, 2026

Most of the speculation over the last month indicated that Carter-Givens was not going to be a member of the NC State program after Wade's messy departure and return to LSU . His relationships were all with Wade, former general manager Andrew Slater and other members of the previous regime, while Gainey didn't recruit the forward while he was at Tennessee.

NC State's 2026 recruiting class will take a hit, with just Kingston Whitty , a three-star guard from North Carolina, signed with the team thus far. Cole Cloer, the other member of the Wade recruiting class, enrolled at NC State early but didn't play to preserve eligibility and then transferred to Alabama after the 2025-26 season and the coaching transition. Of all the potential options for Wade to bring to LSU from the Pack, Carter-Givens made the most sense.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Wade whiffed on talented guard Paul McNeil , who opted to stay home with Gainey and the Wolfpack despite rumors of a massive offer from LSU. After the First Four loss to Texas, the former NC State coach burned a lot of bridges with his only roster in Raleigh, promising sweeping changes before deciding to bolt down to Baton Rouge for a fresh start in a familiar place. Whether that affected Carter-Givens' decision to commit to Creighton is unknown, but it would make sense.

The fact that NC State released the four-star recruit from his letter of intent is a sign that Gainey wasn't necessarily interested in keeping Carter-Givens with the program. After all, there wasn't the same familiarity and chemistry, and there's no reason to keep a commit hostage at a place he might not want to be. Instead, the slate is wiped clean for the Pack to hone in on more transfer targets or other preps yet to finalize their college plans.