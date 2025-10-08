Will Wade’s NC State Cracks Top 25, But Where

All Wolfpack

In the final set of preseason rankings, experts have tons of faith in Will Wade's NC State.

Jordon Lawrenz

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade signals to his players during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
After spending the last few years at McNeese, Will Wade has brought his talents to NC State. It's a new era for the Wolfpack as ESPN's Jeff Borzello sees five entirely new players in NC State's starting lineup.

One of the many benefits of the transfer portal is being able to reset every season. That benefit is not so kind to smaller schools looking for sustained success, but Wade worked the portal to his benefit as the team is ranked No. 24 in the Top 25.

To no surprise, one of his top players at McNeese made the move with him to NC State. The Wolfpack also secured key names from Michigan State, Texas Tech, and North Carolina.

With four transfers projected to start, Borzillo threw Matt Able, ESPN's No. 24-ranked recruit, into Wade's starting lineup. Able, a five-star 247Sports composite recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, committed to NC State roughly one week after his official visit.

Do They Deserve it?

Now, it's time to see if NC State is deserving of its No. 24 ranking. "If there is going to be a Pat Kelsey or Dusty May, a first-year head coach who finds immediate success, in this season's crop of new head coaches, our money is on Will Wade and the Wolfpack," Borzillo said.

He continued, "Wade is no stranger to stockpiling talent and has already shown he can win at the high-major level, leading LSU to an SEC title in 2019. He has brought in nine transfers, headlined by All-American candidate Darrion Williams from Texas Tech and Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman. Incoming freshman Matt Able is a potential one-and-done candidate."

While Able could certainly take his talents elsewhere after the 2025-26 season, it's hard not to imagine the damage NC State could do if he stays. The Wolfpack's success this season will directly correlate to Able's status, a player Wade would love to have for the long haul.

Regardless, NC State was able to have a little fun when it acquired Lubin from UNC. All eyes will be on their February 17 matchup with the Tar Heels, though that is one of the Wolfpack's final five games of the season.

This schedule is no cakewalk, and it includes a game against Kansas on December 13. NC State will look to run through non-conference opponents such as North Carolina Central, UAB, UNC Greensboro, and VCU, but from there it's all business as Wade's first year as head coach has extremely high expectations.

