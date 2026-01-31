NC State Offers 4-Star 2027 Linebacker

After securing a top-50 high school class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are aiming to bring in an even better class in the 2027 cycle, and they’ve been highly active on the recruiting trail as of late.

Over the past few weeks, Doeren and company have made progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class and have started pursuing several additional recruits, including recently extending an offer to a four-star linebacker and a top-100 player in the country.

Wolfpack Extends Offer to Top 2027 Linebacker

On Jan. 27, NC State extended an offer to Ja’Bios Smith, a four-star linebacker from Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Georgia. He shared on X that the Wolfpack had offered him, writing, “Blessed and THANKFUL to receive my 25th Offer from North Carolina State University!”

NC State was the 23rd Division I program to offer Smith, who’s being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs. The four-star linebacker had a busy fall, taking game-day visits to South Carolina, Georgia, and Georgia Tech, and he’s continued to draw interest from schools into the offseason.

Since the start of the new year, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, and South Carolina have all hosted him for visits, and the Gamecocks appear to be the frontrunner in his recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving them a 47.1% chance of landing him.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While NC State will have to make up a lot of ground in Smith’s recruitment over the next few weeks, the good news for the Wolfpack is that he hasn’t set a commitment date and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving them plenty of time to make progress with the young linebacker.

Adding a few talented linebackers in the 2027 cycle is a priority for NC State, and Smith would be a fantastic addition to the Wolfpack’s class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 98 overall player in the country, the No. 6 linebacker, and the No. 15 prospect from Georgia.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to a down with NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Sam Dodd (28) and NC State Wolfpack quarterback Cole Wilson (19) during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With so many Power Four schools actively pursuing Smith, it’s going to be hard for NC State to gain traction in his recruitment.

Still, if the Wolfpack can get him on campus for a visit at some point this offseason and continue making progress with him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance to position themselves as a contender for one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.

