What Happened in the 2024 Military Bowl?
North Carolina State is gearing up for a brand new season in 2025, but the schedule provides a familiar opponent right out of the gate: an opponent all returners from the 2024 team were hoping to forget.
Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack will face East Carolina to open the season, following last year's loss to the Pirates in the 2024 Military Bowl. Members of the team have revisited what went wrong in that game, despite trying to put it in the past.
The Game
The Military Bowl was played on December 28, 2024. East Carolina came into the game with a 7-5 record while the Wolfpack entered the game at 6-6. The teams hadn't played since 2022, when the Wolfpack defeated ECU 21-20 in a tough game on the road.
The Military Bowl started slowly. ECU jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a quarter and a half. Before the end of the first half, CJ Bailey tossed a touchdown pass to Dacari Collins to get on the board and cut ECU's lead to three. However, the Pirates converted a field goal just before the end of the half to lead 13-7.
After the Pirates jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the third quarter, the stars for the Wolfpack, who all returned for the 2025 season, began to take over in the fourth. Bailey hit tight end Justin Joly for touchdown from just outside the red zone. The Wolfpack took a 21-20 lead after Bailey found running back Hollywood Smothers for a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Disaster struck late for the Wolfpack. ECU's running back, Rahjai Harris, scampered for an 86-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 26-21 lead with just over a minute left in the game.
Following the impressive touchdown run, a brawl ensued which left an official with a gash below his eye. The brawl began after an NC State defensive back shoved an ECU player, causing the benches to clear.
Moving on from the Past
NC State head coach Dave Doeren remains disappointed and embarrassed by the events that unfolded at the end of the game, as well as the result.
"I told our team in the locker room, that’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been as a coach — not because we lost but because of how we behaved at the end of it," Doeren said. "I’m not going to be part of football like that. So they can change or they can find a new coach because I’m not going to do it anymore. To me, it’s disrespectful to the game of football. It’s disrespectful to the staff and the fans. And they understand. And they understand what this game is about. It’s about winning the football game."
The Wolfpack staff and players seem particularly driven by the opportunity to avenge the disappointing loss after sitting with that taste in their mouthes for several months. They will all get their chance to do so on August 28.
