Wolfpack Offers 2028 Five-Star
Recruiting starts early in the world of college basketball and first-year North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade isn't hesitating. 2028 five-star forward Colton Hiller received an offer from Will Wade and his staff Friday.
Hiller took to social media to announce the offer, writing "Blessed to receive an offer from NC State!" on X.
Hiller, a 6-foot-6 small forward, plays for Coatesville Area High School in Pennsylvania. He helped lead the Coatesville Red Raiders to a 24-5 record as a freshman. Hiller was named to the MaxPreps All-Freshman Third Team after averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the season.
The young forward has already drawn comparisons to recent Duke guard Kon Knueppel, who was recently drafted into the NBA by the Charlotte Hornets. Knueppel was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and All-ACC Second Team in his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Hiller profiles as another oversized guard with an impressive mixture of body control and athleticism despite being so young. He's shown an ability to shoot from range at a young age, both on the offseason circuits and in high school play.
He's currently No. 4 on the 2028 ESPN 25 recruiting database, but he has not received a rating from 247Sports at this point.
NC State is the latest in a long list of schools to offer Hiller. His first offer came all the way back in February when Jerome Tang and Kansas State made a move for the freshman. Since then, he's received offeres from Penn State, Syracuse, La Salle, VCU, Villanova, Missouri, UConn, BYU and Louisville.
Hiller joins a group of four other players to receive offers from North Carolina State and Wade. He's the only one of the group to have a national ranking currently and the first East Coast recruit amongst the offers.
Clearly, Wade is planning for the future and is trying to get a leg up on some of the other schools locally and in the conference by getting on Hiller's radar early.
Hiller has already made waves internationally, playing with Team USA's U16 team in the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup. He averaged 13 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals across six games in the event while coming off the bench.
