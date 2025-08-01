Who Are Will Wade's 2027 Guard Targets?
Recruiting has long been a strength of first-year NC State coach Will Wade, luring future NBA talents like Ben Simmons and Naz Reid to LSU during his tenure as head coach there. The 2027 class is loaded with high-end talent and Wade already has his sights set on a few exciting guard prospects.
The following players have already received offers from Wade and NC State and are members of the 2027 class.
Jordan Page
Page is a four-star shooting guard according to 247Sports. Page, a local prospect, attends Broughton High School in Raleigh and is entering his junior season. As a sophomore, Page was a team captain and averaged 22.9 points per game, 3.2 assists per game and eight rebounds per game. Page is the No. 16 recruit in the 247Sports composite rating system and the No. 2 recruit for the state of North Carolina. In addition to the offer from Wade and the Wolfpack, Page holds offers from Georgetown and in-state rival North Carolina.
Martay Barnes
Barnes is another four-star guard recruit. He currently plays for and attends the Academy of Central Florida in Orlando. Barnes announced he received an offer from NC State on X (Formerly known as Twitter) on July 18. Barnes is the No. 5 Florida recruit and No. 25 overall player in the 247Sports composite rating system. He has a number of offers from other high-profile schools like Indiana, Providence and Kansas.
King Gibson
Gibson is a four-star recruit currently attending the well-known SPIRE Academy in Ohio. He began his high school career at Burlington High School in North Carolina. According to the 247Sports composite ranking system, Gibson is the No. 14 recruit nationally, No. 1 overall combo guard recruit and the second highest recruit out of Ohio. SPIRE Academy boasts some strong alumni talent, including NBA star LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.
Guards are the name of the game in modern college basketball and these three players would make for exciting additions to Will Wade’s project in Raleigh as he tries to restore a historic program to its former glory. Two of the three players have connections to North Carolina, likely signaling Wade’s interest in winning recruiting battles for players inside the state rather than attacking national recruiting like Duke and North Carolina do.
While still early in the recruiting process, these recruits could make all the difference down the road for Wolfpack basketball.
