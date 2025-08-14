Wolfpack Gets Nod As One of Nation's Most Intriguing Teams
Optimism continues to reach new highs when it comes to the new era of North Carolina State men's basketball under first-year head coach Will Wade. Now, another prominent college basketball analyst added some more expectations to the Wolfpack's upcoming season.
Rob Dauster of the Field of 68 podcast spent time discussing Wade and NC State's looming debut, now just a few months away.
What Dauster Had to Say
The Field of 68 crew spent some time on the show's latest episode discussing what they believe are the most intriguing teams in college basketball. Dauster chose NC State.
"For me, the team is NC State and Will Wade," the analyst said. "Because of what they've put together. Because of who he is. Because of the storylines ... when it comes to the dynamics within the Triangle down there."
Dauster seemingly bought in on Wade's several proclamations that the program wasn't looking to start a lengthy rebuild, but rather was committed to competing right away. One major piece that keeps coming up in those conversations by analysts is Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams.
"I think that Darrion Williams has a chance to end up being an All-American caliber player for NC State this season," Dauster said.
The excitement around the program continues to be palpable, in large part due to Wade's spirited approach to engaging with a somewhat downtrodden fan base.
"I don't think that there's a better fit between a coach, a fan base and a program than what Will Wade will bring to NC State and that fan base," Dauster said.
On a separate episode, Dauster added that Wade brings a level of intrigue back to the ACC that had been missing for the last handful of seasons.
"Now, NC State-North Carolina games are must-see television instead of just being interesting in the Triangle there in North Carolina," the host said. "Now, when NC State plays Duke that becomes something that might be for ACC Championships over the next two or three years."
The Field of 68 host joined other analysts like CBS's Jon Rothstein in praising the Wolfpack and adding to the already sky-high expectations going into the season.
Wade and his brand new roster of experienced players combined with a couple fiery freshman players like Matthew Able seem poised for a major turnaround when the season gets underway in November.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.