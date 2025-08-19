Wolfpack Basketball Programs Schedule New Exhibitions
Gone are the days of secret scrimmages in college basketball, as both men's and women's programs around the country started to open up preseason exhibitions to the public over the last couple of years.
In 2025, NC State's programs will join in on the fun, with two games scheduled back-to-back in Greensboro, North Carolina, in late October. The two programs will face off with power conference competition in front of fans at the First Horizon Coliseum on Oct. 26.
Women's Matchup
NC State women's basketball and head coach Wes Moore will face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the event. The tip-off is scheduled for 2 P.M. EST, although the game won't count toward either team's overall record.
The Terrapins should present some stiff competition and a good litmus test for Moore and the Wolfpack. In the 2024-25 season, Maryland finished 25-8 with a 13-5 record in Big Ten play. Head coach Brenda Frese led the program to the Sweet 16 in her 23rd season and will return for her 24th with the program in 2025.
Both teams are looking to get over the Sweet 16 hump in 2026 and will test each other's weaknesses one last time before the season officially gets underway.
Men's Matchup
The two men's teams playing feel like rivals, but have only faced one another five times since 1971. Will Wade and the Wolfpack will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, one of the original members of the ACC.
While the game won't count, the Wolfpack dominated the historical series with the Gamecocks with a record of 49-28 in 77 matchups over the years.
Since taking over the program in 2022, head coach Lamont Paris has experienced ups and downs, leading to a .500 record. He led the team to an impressive 26-8 campaign in the 2023-24 season, but the team disappointed in the NCAA Tournament with a first-round exit. The following season was a disaster, with South Carolina finishing last in the SEC standings and missing the SEC Tournament.
NC State will also enter hoping to change its fortunes, though the Wolfpack will do so with an entirely new roster and head coach. Facing an SEC opponent should give Wade a good idea of where his team is just before opening day. The game is scheduled for 4:30 P.M. EST following the conclusion of the women's game.
