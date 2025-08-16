Highlights From NC State Men's Basketball Non-Conference Slate
NC State men's basketball announced its non-conference slate for the 2025-26 season. The schedule is loaded with potentially exciting matchups against strong programs that made appearances in last season's NCAA Tournament.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at a few of these matchups and how intriguing they'll be for the Wolfpack in year one of the Will Wade era.
Watch the Episode Below
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren took the podium following the team's fall camp practice Wednesday morning to discuss a number of developments.
The 13-year veteran coach tackled several topics, ranging from a recent scrimmage the team played in the pouring rain to some of the growth occurring within the team and coaching staff.
Below is a partial transcript of some of Doeren's most interesting quotes from the Wednesday press conference.
Doeren Transcript
Q: Is the weather an issue?
Doeren: "We'd love to have some fall camp heat. We did for two days, and then it's been, as you all know, like spring weather. You can't control that. You do the best you can. We had a nice, humid day yesterday. Got the guys sweating, but as always, we expect September games at home to be warm. First one being at night helps a little bit, probably, but there's nothing I can do about that."
Q: Any update on how some of the position battles are shaking out?
Doeren: "I'm excited about the depth and the competition. I'm not going to give you any intel... We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing.
Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off. And we're not seeing that. We're seeing guys know what they're doing, they're playing hard, they're getting better. So it's been a fun training camp. Competitively."
Q: What were some of the strengths you saw from the team and maybe in any individual players from the scrimmage?
Doeren: "It was pouring rain. We had 140 plays. We had no fumbles and no poor snaps in the rain, which is pretty awesome... Live football defensively, obviously, you want to get more balls out. But it's probably their ball security. They threw the ball, caught the ball well, and it was back and forth. There was a lot of good plays on both sides of the ball. We tackled well for our first scrimmage."
