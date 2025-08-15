Wolfpack Men's Basketball's Most Intriguing Non-Conference Game
The first year of Will Wade's tenure as head coach of the NC State Wolfpack received some clarity on Wednesday. The program released its non-conference slate of games for the 2025-26 season.
The schedule has a handful of exciting matchups, including a trip to the Maui Invitational just before the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Wolfpack will also face the Auburn Tigers on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge series.
However, a different game sticks out for a variety of reasons. NC State will host Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 13 at the Lenovo Center.
The 2025-26 Jayhawks
Kansas had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign bookended by a loss to John Calipari and Arkansas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Bill Self dealt with some heart problems over the summer but will reportedly be ready to coach by November.
The 2025-26 team's success hinges on yet another phenomenal freshman. Five-star recruit Darryn Peterson joined the program with hopes of being the next in a long line of exceptional young players to don the Jayhawk uniform.
Self was able to retain sophomore center Flory Bidunga, who will bring some serious size and athleticism to the team.
The program added a few transfers, including Loyola Chicago forward Jayden Dawson, who will likely slot in as one of the team's starting wings. Dawson was a strong shooter with the Ramblers and will likely be one of the team's go-to defenders.
The Jayhawks lacked depth in 2024 and 2025, so Self made it a goal to improve the roster from top to bottom. While the returns won't be clear until the season begins, the team looks to be deeper.
The Williams Factor
Darrion Williams likely caused Bill Self to have some sleepless nights over the last two seasons. While with Texas Tech, the forward consistently played well against the Jayhawks and Self.
In a 2024 matchup, Williams was exceptional ... and quite literally perfect. He shot a perfect 12-12 from the field, including four makes from 3-point range and finished with 30 points to take down the Jayhawks.
Self even tried to recruit Williams to Lawrence, Kansas, to join his program, but he ended up with Wade and the Wolfpack.
Freshman Duel
While Peterson will be one of Kansas' stars, the Wolfpack isn't without its own freshman phenom. Freshman guard Matthew Able has impressed in camps and pickup circuits over the summer.
The 247Sports composite five-star recruit will likely begin his career coming off the bench, but should get the opportunity to battle his five-star counterpart on the Jayhawks in December.
