Cleveland Ready To Finish Wolfpack Career on a High Note
RALEIGH — Coming out of the bye week, NC State's defense is ready to put a number of its issues in the past and play better football for the last five weeks of the 2025 season. A major piece in the limited success of the group has been senior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland.
While Cleveland's efforts often don't end up in the stat sheet because of his position, he's proven to be one of the most valuable defenders for the Wolfpack for the second straight season.
The senior spoke to members of the media following NC State's Tuesday practice about the bye week, his final few games as a member of the program and the upcoming matchup against Pitt.
Watch Cleveland speak here
Partial Transcript of Cleveland's Press Conference
On how he spent the bye week and whether the bye came at the right time
- "Honestly, just taking a little break. I went to Florida to just reset my mind, but just focusing on the small details to improve my game and give the team a better chance to win."
- "I think so, playing seven games straight... Without a bye is taxing on the body. I think it came at a pretty good time, especially with this run we're about to go on at the end of the season... I feel pretty fresh. You'll have to see Saturday."
On what he's seen from the Pitt offense during the preparation throughout the week
- "I think their running backs are really good. I think if we stop them, we'll have a good chance to win. And then their O-line is big, but I think we'll do good."
On the younger defensive linemen stepping up down the stretch
- "I think it's pretty impressive and inspiring and I try to give them guys a ton of confidence because it is intimidating being a freshman D-lineman going against really big guys. But I think they're ready for it and I'm excited to watch."
- "Just in the weight room, maturity, learning the plays, playing fast. So, it's good as an old guy... You know, it's your last year and you get to see the young guys up and rising like that."
