EXCLUSIVE: CJ Jordan II Details NC State Recruiting
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better players in the game of recruiting, as they have done a great job when it comes to landing the best of the best on their recruiting board. Following the addition of their 18 commitments, they put a lot of stock and focus in the 2027 recruiting class.
They have offered many different prospects in the 2027 class, and have held their own when it comes to recruiting them as they have sorted through many different states to land the best recruits on their board.
One of the states that they have been targeting heavily is the state of Georgia, which is arguably the best state in the nation when it comes to recruiting prospects at the high school level. One of the better players in the state that they have offered is CJ Jordan, who is one of the better tight ends in the state and the class. He attends Walton High School, which is one of the better high schools in the state of Georgia.
The talented prospect recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI for an article to discuss what is next in his recruitment as well as talking about what the latest is around the North Carolina State program.
"My latest thought on the NC State program is that they are underrated and will catch a lot of teams by surprise. They have a great way of building tight ends as well," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when he was speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The talented prospect has been targeting many different coaches, but has built relationships with certain coaches more than others, including a single coach he has built a huge recruiting relationship with.
"I would love to keep building a connection with Coach Locklear and keep getting to know each other."
Are there any visits set up at this time?
"I don’t have visits set up at the moment."
The talented prospect has many different offers at this time, including the NC State Wolfpack. He provided the full list with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"I currently have offers from FAU, UNLV, Georgia State, and NC State."
He details what is next for him in his recruitment.
"My next step is just going to go on and have a great season with my guys and keep working to better myself."