Wolfpack CB Brian Nelson II Ready to Face Former Teammate

NC State defensive back Brian Nelson II is ready to get back at his old quarterback.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- College football players move around with such ease in the modern iteration of the sport. Because of the migration that occurs at the conclusion of each season, many former teammates become opponents at their new schools.

For NC State cornerback Brian Nelson II, a reunion with a former teammate is on deck this Saturday. Nelson and the Wolfpack face Virginia, led by transfer quarterback Chandler Morris.

Morris and Nelson both spent the 2024 season playing for the North Texas Mean Green of the American Conference. The duo exited following a 6-7 season in Denton and landed with power conference programs out of the portal.

Chandler Morri
Nov 9, 2024; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Familiar Faces, New Places

Naturally, Nelson was asked about his former teammate ahead of their head-to-head matchup. While the duo of Morris and the cornerback is one of several connections in the upcoming game, it's one of the only ones where the two players could truly impact one another's performance.

"I played with him last year, so, of course, I know a few things that he likes to do," Nelson said about Morris.

NC Stat
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks among his players during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Morris threw the ball a lot at North Texas, attempting 510 passes across 12 games with the Mean Green. Because of his inclination to push the ball downfield, Nelson saw a lot of different looks from Morris on the practice field.

"Taking my knowledge from last year playing with him and sharing it with the coaches and the teammates, of course, that's going to be helpful," Nelson said.

Chandler Morri
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nelson added that every defensive back loves it when the opportunity to face a throw-happy quarterback comes around. Morris certainly falls into that category. Before exiting Virginia's first game at the start of the third quarter with a left shoulder injury, Morris threw the ball 27 times. His efforts helped the Cavaliers dominate Coastal Carolina 48-7, but the quarterback certainly took some risks both through the air and on the ground.

While there are individual advantages for Nelson, Morris plays in a totally different system than he did at North Texas. NC State head coach Dave Doeren complimented the quarterback's skill set extensively in his Monday media availability.

  • "The quarterback is a good football player. He's a head coach's son, he's been around a bunch of different programs," Doeren said. "He's gritty. He's tough. Can see him make plays on his feet. He's got a good arm, throws with touch and can throw it in there on a seam route with a lot of velocity in the game."
Dave Doere
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With Nelson's help in diagnosing some of his former teammates' tendencies, Doeren and the first-year defensive coordinator will be cooking up a game plan to stop Virginia. Given the Wolfpack's strong defensive start to the season, any advantage could push Eliot's defense into even more dominant territory.

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.