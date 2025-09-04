Wolfpack CB Brian Nelson II Ready to Face Former Teammate
RALEIGH, N.C. -- College football players move around with such ease in the modern iteration of the sport. Because of the migration that occurs at the conclusion of each season, many former teammates become opponents at their new schools.
For NC State cornerback Brian Nelson II, a reunion with a former teammate is on deck this Saturday. Nelson and the Wolfpack face Virginia, led by transfer quarterback Chandler Morris.
Morris and Nelson both spent the 2024 season playing for the North Texas Mean Green of the American Conference. The duo exited following a 6-7 season in Denton and landed with power conference programs out of the portal.
Familiar Faces, New Places
Naturally, Nelson was asked about his former teammate ahead of their head-to-head matchup. While the duo of Morris and the cornerback is one of several connections in the upcoming game, it's one of the only ones where the two players could truly impact one another's performance.
"I played with him last year, so, of course, I know a few things that he likes to do," Nelson said about Morris.
Morris threw the ball a lot at North Texas, attempting 510 passes across 12 games with the Mean Green. Because of his inclination to push the ball downfield, Nelson saw a lot of different looks from Morris on the practice field.
"Taking my knowledge from last year playing with him and sharing it with the coaches and the teammates, of course, that's going to be helpful," Nelson said.
Nelson added that every defensive back loves it when the opportunity to face a throw-happy quarterback comes around. Morris certainly falls into that category. Before exiting Virginia's first game at the start of the third quarter with a left shoulder injury, Morris threw the ball 27 times. His efforts helped the Cavaliers dominate Coastal Carolina 48-7, but the quarterback certainly took some risks both through the air and on the ground.
While there are individual advantages for Nelson, Morris plays in a totally different system than he did at North Texas. NC State head coach Dave Doeren complimented the quarterback's skill set extensively in his Monday media availability.
- "The quarterback is a good football player. He's a head coach's son, he's been around a bunch of different programs," Doeren said. "He's gritty. He's tough. Can see him make plays on his feet. He's got a good arm, throws with touch and can throw it in there on a seam route with a lot of velocity in the game."
With Nelson's help in diagnosing some of his former teammates' tendencies, Doeren and the first-year defensive coordinator will be cooking up a game plan to stop Virginia. Given the Wolfpack's strong defensive start to the season, any advantage could push Eliot's defense into even more dominant territory.
