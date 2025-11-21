By the Numbers: What NC State’s Past vs. FSU Shows

All Wolfpack

How has the Wolfpack fared against the Seminoles in the past?

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell (center) and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren (right) talk prior to a game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State and Florida State will meet for the 43rd time in series history Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, as the Wolfpack celebrates with its Military Appreciation Game.

The Carter has not been a friendly venue for the Seminoles over the years, as Doeren has tortured the Florida State program when it travels north with great consistency. Both teams enter the game with 5-5 records, but the Seminoles have five ACC losses while the Wolfpack holds just four thus far.

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Friday's tilt will be the first between the programs since 2022 and the third between head coach Mike Norvell of FSU and Dave Doeren for the Wolfpack.

Doeren's Success Against the 'Noles

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Outside of his consistent success against in-state rival North Carolina, some of Doeren's best work has come against Florida State over the years. The Wolfpack won the last three outings against the Seminoles, dating back to 2020 and went 5-1 in six matchups since 2017.

10 of the Wolfpack's 16 total wins against Florida States have come in Carter-Finley Stadium, a building that has haunted some strong Seminole squads in years past. Two of the last three victories came at home for the Wolfpack, with one of them being an impressive 16-point win over Norvell in his first year as the Florida State head coach.

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The most recent matchup in Raleigh came in 2022, when the Wolfpack squeezed out a 19-17 victory. Doeren and his team overcame a 17-3 first-half deficit. Quarterback Devin Leary marched the team down the field early in the second half to put the game within reach and placekicker Christopher Dunn nailed three field goals to win the game. FSU didn't score in the second half.

The matchup in 2012 derailed Florida State's hopes of playing in a national championship. The Seminoles entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country. Once again, FSU jumped out to a major first-half lead, but NC State quarterback Mike Glennon led the Wolfpack on a game-winning drive to sink the Seminoles' hopes and dreams. The quarterback capped the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Underwood.

October 30, 2004 Clemson, SC, USA North Carolina Wolfpack Head Coach Chuck Amato makes a point during his teams' game with the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo BY Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2004 Dale Zanine /

In 2001, the Wolfpack, at the time led by Chuck Amato, became the first conference opponent to beat Florida State in Tallahassee after it joined the ACC in the 1992 season. Amato's team held on to win the game 34-28.

It's safe to say the Wolfpack has been a major spoiler for the Seminoles in the ACC over the years. Will Friday be another chapter in that story?

