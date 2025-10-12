All Wolfpack

Wolfpack's Fordham Shares Frustration After Notre Dame Loss

The Fighting Irish dominated the second half of the game against NC State.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — While the 36-7 loss might not look like a strong defensive performance for NC State, the unit kept the Wolfpack in the game for longer than many expected. With defensive coordinator DJ Eliot back on the sideline, the Wolfpack fought hard in the first half.

The Fighting Irish wore down the injury-plagued unit, eventually blowing the game open late in the third quarter. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw three fourth quarter interceptions, which also adversely affected the defense.

Team captain and senior linebacker Caden Fordham led the team in total tackles once again and contributed on a sack as well. The veteran spoke to the media after the game, expressing his frustration in the way the season has gone over the last four weeks.

Fordham's Quotes

Sep 28, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Northern Illinois cornerback Dev'ion Reynolds (21) runs the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On the defense being forced onto the field as the offense sputtered in the second half

  • "It's tough, but all of us love to play ball. We're going to fight for them just like they fight for us. We're a team at the end of the day, so we're going to play together and we're going to keep going back out there and giving it everything we've got for those guys."
Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On what went wrong late in the game for the defense

  • "We just came out in the second half. I mean, we had some miscommunication. We just didn't get it done. It's simple. I mean, we've got to play complementary football."
  • "We haven't done that yet all year, in my opinion. I think we're a great team, but we've got to play complementary. We haven't done that yet this year, so that's it."
Notre Dame wide receiver Will Pauling (2) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On what needs to improve moving forward

  • "Basically, we just have to play complementary football. Obviously, we came out and played hard. We haven't put a full game together where we can complement each other. We've got a lot of ball left, so we've got to buy in. We've got the bye week coming up. We've got to get healthy and come back and finish off the year."

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.