Wolfpack's Fordham Shares Frustration After Notre Dame Loss
RALEIGH — While the 36-7 loss might not look like a strong defensive performance for NC State, the unit kept the Wolfpack in the game for longer than many expected. With defensive coordinator DJ Eliot back on the sideline, the Wolfpack fought hard in the first half.
The Fighting Irish wore down the injury-plagued unit, eventually blowing the game open late in the third quarter. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw three fourth quarter interceptions, which also adversely affected the defense.
Team captain and senior linebacker Caden Fordham led the team in total tackles once again and contributed on a sack as well. The veteran spoke to the media after the game, expressing his frustration in the way the season has gone over the last four weeks.
Fordham's Quotes
On the defense being forced onto the field as the offense sputtered in the second half
- "It's tough, but all of us love to play ball. We're going to fight for them just like they fight for us. We're a team at the end of the day, so we're going to play together and we're going to keep going back out there and giving it everything we've got for those guys."
On what went wrong late in the game for the defense
- "We just came out in the second half. I mean, we had some miscommunication. We just didn't get it done. It's simple. I mean, we've got to play complementary football."
- "We haven't done that yet all year, in my opinion. I think we're a great team, but we've got to play complementary. We haven't done that yet this year, so that's it."
On what needs to improve moving forward
- "Basically, we just have to play complementary football. Obviously, we came out and played hard. We haven't put a full game together where we can complement each other. We've got a lot of ball left, so we've got to buy in. We've got the bye week coming up. We've got to get healthy and come back and finish off the year."
