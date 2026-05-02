Wolfpack Can't Outlast Miami in Doubleheader Game 1: Stats, Observations

RALEIGH — The first leg of NC State's doubleheader against the Miami Hurricanes was, for lack of a better term, dramatic. Chippiness, big innings and tension defined the 12-9 victory for the Hurricanes, setting up an even more exciting second game of the series later Friday night.

The game flipped on its head twice, with the Wolfpack scoring eight runs in the fourth, while Miami posted four in the second and five in the seventh to retake the lead from State. It was everything a fan of ACC baseball could ask for, all packed into the first half of a long night of baseball.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Just the start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DQZCBECzSG — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 1-4, R, RBI, K 2B Luke Nixon: 1-4, R, RBI, BB 1B Chris McHugh: 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB CF Ty Head: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 K 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K DH Dalton Bargo: 0-3, R, 2 BB, K RF Brayden Fraasman: 1-4, R, RBI, 2 BB, K C Drew Lanphere: 0-1, K -- PH Andrew Wiggins: 1-1, R, RBI -- C Preston Bonn: 0-3, K SS Christian Serrano: 3-5, 2 R, K

RHP Heath Andrews: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB

RHP Ryder Garino: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, BB, 6 K, L (3-3)

RHP Sam Harris: 0.1 IP, H

Observations

Him.



The Wolfpack brought in 8 runs to take the lead.



B4| Wolfpack 8, Miami 6 pic.twitter.com/5KUogfJcmq — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2026

Andrews once again struggled, something NC State couldn't afford to deal with in the first game of a doubleheader. Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler still left in the junior starter out of necessity, even as heavy rain poured down in the early part of the game. The inclement weather threw off the flow of the game for both teams. It might've benefitted NC State more than it helped Miami.

Despite trailing by six runs, the Wolfpack didn't lose hope. Instead, it manufactured some offense in the fourth inning, taking advantage of costly Miami errors throughout the inning. Four singles, two hit batsmen, and one walk led to eight runs in the inning and a two-run lead. It turned a concerned home team into a confident one, but Miami wouldn't go quietly.

MAD. MAX. GALVIN.



CANES RETAKE THE LEAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/5kNuXjjSG1 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 1, 2026

Entering the first game of the doubleheader, Miami left field Max Galvin hadn't hit a ball out of a ballpark all year. That all changed against the fastball-heavy Garino, who went to a changeup that didn't break the way he wanted it to in the top of the seventh. Galvin turned on the ball and crushed it into the NC State bullpen for a grand slam, giving his team an 11-9 lead.

After possessing the momentum for three innings, Miami snatched it right back from the Wolfpack. There was some serious chippiness between the two teams, with the umpires warning both dugouts after Garino fired a fastball behind the back of a Hurricane batter in response to some verbal jousting earlier in the inning. NC State couldn't use that confrontation as a catalyst for a comeback and instead needed some heroics in the second game of the day.