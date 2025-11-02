What NC State Captain Caden Fordham Said After Beating Georgia Tech
RALEIGH — While allowing 36 points doesn't sound like an elite defensive performance, NC State's defense did everything it needed to pull off the upset over No. 8 Georgia Tech.
Led by team captain and linebacker Caden Fordham, the group made several key stands in the red zone, forcing the Yellow Jackets' elite offense to settle for field goals. Those stops helped the offense maintain a two-possession cushion through most of the second half. Fordham sealed the win with his first collegiate interception as the clock hit zero.
Fordham spoke to the media after the enormous win for the program, sharing how proud he was of his own performance and the performances of his teammates.
Watch Fordham Speak
Fordham's Notable Quotes
On putting together one of his greatest performances with the Wolfpack
- "We came out with the mindset that we were going to play fast. The coaches were on our tail all week. They simplified a lot of the things for us, so we just came out there and played fast and free."
- " That's what I told the guys before the game, 'We can't play tentatively. We've got to go play fast, and whatever you see, believe in it, go attack.' That's what everyone did tonight, and it worked out."
On pulling off an upset after facing so much adversity over the last few weeks
- "It's awesome, especially to win a game like that. Being in the Carter, it was special seeing that. I’m giving that to Coach (Dave) Doeren. That man fights so much, and he goes through so much."
- "He's there every day, the same guy working hard. It was amazing to go out there and do that with my brothers."
On players stepping up in different roles because of injuries and the team's next-man-up mentality
- "It means everything. Credit to Duke (Scott) tonight. That dude played his tail off with Hollywood (Smothers) being out. Our tight ends played very well, too. I thought, on defense, some of the safeties, Asaad (Brown) came in and stepped up really big for us."
- "That's big around here. We know anyone can play at any time and that's why Coach Doeren always says that to us and preaches it. Those guys were completely ready and they went out there and played their tails off tonight."
