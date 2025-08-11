Corrigan Provides Update on Carter-Finley Stadium
Athletic programs at Universities across the country are exploring new ways to create additional revenue to help uplift the programs they control in this new era. One way schools added to the rotation came in 2024 when the NCAA changed a significant rule.
A rule change from the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel allowed schools at all college football levels to sell advertisements on the field in addition to stadium naming rights that already existed. Schools pounced on the opportunity, changing names or shifting them to add a sponsor.
At NC State, athletic director Boo Corrigan began searching for a new naming rights partner for Carter-Finley Stadium to help increase revenue for the program last November. Corrigan provided an update on the progress made Friday at a preseason event for the media.
Corrigan's Update
While the deal wasn't finalized prior to the NC State football team returning to the practice field just over a week ago, the process is still ongoing for Corrigan and the Wolfpack administration.
"There's a lot of interest in it. I was really, really hopeful that we'd be able to have something this year. At this point, we're three weeks away. I don't think it's going to happen at this point," Corrigan said. "But there has been a great deal of interest. We've been meeting with them on a regular basis."
The options for NC State are unknown, but Corrigan believes given the growth within Raleigh over the last few years, there are plenty of potential suitors.
“The good thing for us is Raleigh is such a vibrant community from a corporate standpoint,” Corrigan said. "I think there’s going to be a great opportunity there for us, we just haven’t found it yet.”
In November, the search began, with permission from the longtime naming partners, the Carter and Finley families.
“We are grateful for their support through the years and for their understanding of our need to explore new revenue sources to invest in the development and success of our student-athletes," Corrigan said in November.
The Wolfpack's commitment to find a naming rights partner falls in line with Corrigan's claims that the program is going all in. While he was primarily referencing the program's decision to use the allotted $20.5 million in revenue-sharing dollars for athletics, it's clear the university's views about fundraising and increasing revenue have shifted.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss Wolfpack news again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.