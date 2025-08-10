Best Quotes From Week Two of NC State Fall Camp
With the second week of fall camp wrapped up for North Carolina State football, several players have now spoken to the media about the work they've put in so far.
Find out what some of the most memorable things said over the last week were below.
Defensive back Jamel Johnson on transitioning to NC State and Raleigh:
This is my third school, so I'm kind of used to moving schools, sadly, but the area is nice. Raleigh is cool. It gives you that home feeling. I'm kind of used to the scheme because we played it at Temple last year, so it's just been probably the weight room.- Jamel Johnson
Defensive back Devon Marshall on becoming the team's veteran corner:
It's different. As soon as last season ended, I was put into a whole new role to lead this group, and it's been fun. I feel like I've been doing my job, trying to get the secondary together, go out and just become closer. It's working. I feel like we're a good group.- Devon Marshall
Linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. on what attracted him to NC State during the transfer process:
Probably the fact that ... coach Isaiah Moore was really adamant. He called me pretty much every day until it was pretty much over. Out of the portal, it made me feel the most comfortable coming here than a lot of other places. I'm big on family. I'm big on having everybody around be close to me, being able to cherish those certain moments with each other.- Kenny Soares Jr.
I feel like I'd be able to do that the most here and be the most comfortable and be myself in that situation.
Soares Jr. on the team's defensive mentality in 2025:
Physical. Going to run through your face every single play. Not going to stop every single play ... Because we got in my opinion one of the best d-lines ... And then at linebacker, we got a lot of leaders in the room. We want everyone to be the best that they can every single play.- Kenny Soares Jr.
Tight end Cody Hard on what he brings to the team as a transfer:
I feel like I just bring a physical mindset. Just walking out there on the field and being like ain't nobody going to beat me. Just kind of trying to spread that mindset within the team. To get everybody to think in that type of way, and if everyone thinks in that type of way, then, heck, we'll go out there and be the biggest and baddest people on the field.- Cody Hardy
And ain't nobody going to be able to touch us. I'm just bringing a different mindset to not just the tight end room but the whole team.
