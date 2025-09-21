Wolfpack Commit McCoy Puts Nation on Notice with Buford Performance
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job very well when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class despite multiple conversations being stated about how they have failed to be able to land a plethora of different commitments as they would like to land more than their total that they have now which is currently sitting at 18, however the guys that they have landed is among the best in the class to say the least.
The Wolfpack has landed multiple different players who are among the top at what they do as they continue to impress on a week-to-week basis, simply due to the fact that they are playing on either a great high school team or just one of the better players in their state. Sometimes you often get the factor of both out of a player, which is exactly what you get out of one of their commits from inside the state of Georgia.
Wolfpack Commit Dylan McCoy Puts Nation on Notice with Buford
That commit is Dylan McCoy. McCoy is a running back from Buford High School. He is one of the main offensive weapons that they have at the running back position, as he is partnered up with a Georgia Bulldogs commit as arguably the best running back duo in the country for many different reasons, as they have been able to show their success very early on throughout their senior season.
They had the chance to do that on Friday night and that is exactly what happened as the peach state program played against a fellow George high school program and walked away with a huge victory that would leave the rest of the nations stunned as they were able to not only defeat the team that they were expected to win against, but dominate them in a fashion that will never be forgotten.
They defeated Discovery High School 71-7, which was a great victory for the Wolfpack commit. This victory was definitely a statement for his program as they look to have another statement and they're very next game as they are currently ranked as the 11th best team inside the nation when it comes to MaxPreps. Buford has a bye-week before traveling to Collins Hill to take on the Eagles and the former home of current Jacksonville Jaguars star and former Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr.
That game will be a fun one to watch with plenty of things to key in on.