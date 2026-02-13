NC State Continuing to Trend For Talented In-State Cornerback

Throughout NC State head coach Dave Doeren’s tenure, the Wolfpack have prioritized recruiting their own backyard and the state of North Carolina at a high level.

That’s been no different throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, as Doeren and Company have made significant progress with some of the top in-state talent in the class, including a three-star cornerback who recently named the Wolfpack as one of his top schools.

Wolfpack Emerging as Frontrunner for 3-Star 2027 Cornerback

One of NC State’s top targets in the 2027 cycle has been AK Crumel, a three-star cornerback from Clayton High School in Knightdale, North Carolina. The Wolfpack first offered him in May 2024 and has actively pursued him since.

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

As Crumel’s recruitment has progressed, NC State has continued to make progress with him. Last month, Doeren and his staff traveled to Knightdale for a home visit with the young cornerback, and he recently announced that he will be taking an official visit to the Wolfpack from May 1 to May 3.

While the Wolfpack is far from the only program pursuing Crumel, the three-star cornerback recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that NC State is at the top of his list.

Crumel explained that he’s visited NC State numerous times and always feels at home there. He also highlighted how close the school is to his hometown and spoke about his relationship with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

“NC State is on top of my list,” Crumel told Simmons. “I have been there around six times and they make me feel at home. I like how close it is to home and how good the program is. Coach Mitchell is recruiting me hard and he is a funny, chill guy.”

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Crumel is a talented defensive back and would be a welcome addition to NC State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 423 overall player nationally, the No. 42 cornerback, and the No. 17 prospect in North Carolina.

As of now, Crumel hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Doeren and company can impress him during his official visit this spring, there’s a strong chance they could secure his commitment shortly after his trip to Raleigh.

While it’s far from a guarantee that NC State will win Cumel’s recruitment, the Wolfpack certainly appears to be trending in the right direction with one of the top North Carolina prospects in the 2027 class.

