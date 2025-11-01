Injury Watch: NC State’s Depth Hit Before Georgia Tech Clash
RALEIGH — Questions about the availability of some of NC State's key players swirled around the program after the initial ACC availability report came out on Wednesday. The final report, released two hours before kickoff of the matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech, revealed just who could take the field for the Wolfpack in the Homecoming game.
Several game-time decisions littered the report for the Wolfpack, while Georgia Tech will get back one of its most important offensive pieces for the tough road game.
Injury Report
As expected, NC State will be without true freshman right guard Spike Sowells, who missed the Pittsburgh game last week as well. Sophomore Kamen Smith will likely be the replacement for the freshman, with Val Erickson being another potential option at that spot. Left guard and captain Anthony Carter Jr. looks poised to make his return to the lineup after missing the Pitt game.
The Wolfpack opted to list two major contributors as game-time decisions. Tight end Justin Joly left the Pitt game after a pair of touchdowns and over 100 yards receiving. Without him, potentially, the Wolfpack passing offense could be in major trouble in a game that might require consistent offense to have a shot.
Running back Hollywood Smothers appeared on the injury report somewhat surprisingly earlier in the week. It's unclear what the issue with the star tailback is, but without him, NC State's already somewhat slim hopes of an upset become even smaller.
Defensively, NC State will again be without starting linebacker Sean Brown. Another linebacker, AJ Richardson, has been trending toward a return after missing several games, but was not ready to come back and face the Yellow Jackets. With Heisman contender Haynes King at quarterback, Georgia Tech could feast on a weak middle of the Wolfpack defense.
Georgia Tech will have star wide receiver Malik Rutherford back after he missed the Syracuse game. Rutherford has 23 catches for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season so far. Center Harrison Moore also should be back for the Yellow Jackets and head coach Brent Key, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
