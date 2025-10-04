Dave Doeren Reacts to NC State's Dominant Win Over Campbell
RALEIGH — NC State snapped a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 56-10 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels in front of the home crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium. The win moved the Wolfpack to 4-2 on the season, ahead of a daunting stretch of the schedule.
After facing scrutiny following the loss to Virginia Tech, head coach Dave Doeren worked with his team throughout the week to correct many of the costly mistakes that had occurred. While issues remained, especially on special teams, the Wolfpack silenced some of the doubt, particularly offensively, in the win over the Camels.
Doeren spoke to the media in the immediate aftermath of the game, discussing the performance of the special teams, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and other critical members of the team.
Watch Doeren's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
On Charlton Warren stepping up as the temporary defensive coordinator in DJ Eliot's stead
- "Thankful for Coach Warren. I thought what he's had to do the last two weeks was above and beyond the call of duty. And so, Charlton did a great job for us and stepped in and allowed DJ the opportunity to spend the time that he needed at home. And it was good to have DJ back on the sidelines with us today."
On the issues with special teams throughout the game
- "Special teams-wise, obviously disappointed that catching a punt is so hard, but I think out of this, we found our punt returner in Terrell Anderson. So, that might be the thing I'm most excited about coming out of the game. We finally got a guy back there that knows what to do. And so, what you do in practice has got to show up in games. The special teams area continues to be a sore spot for me with our performance and a penalty on a touchdown.
- "A lot of these are freshmen. Teddy (Hoffmann) is a freshman. LaCorian (Hodge), who got the holding penalty, is a freshman. Guys have got to understand when they're playing, it doesn't matter what age they are. They've got to be mature and they've got to handle the game, but like how we responded today."
On if he thinks CJ Bailey is underrated on a national level and his growth throughout the season
- "I don't know, because I don't read what you say out there. So if he's underrated, that's because y'all are underrating him. I think he's a hell of a player."
- "CJ is playing well. He's played well all year. And he's not going to be perfect. There's plays he's going to learn from, but he's given us a chance to win. He's playing hard. He's making plays with his feet. He's throwing catchable footballs down the field. He understands the offense and where coach wants him to go the ball. He's playing with a lot of confidence. So I love how CJ is playing."
