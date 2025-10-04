Wolfpack Snaps Two-Game Losing Streak With Dominant Win Over Campbell
RALEIGH — NC State took care of business in a must-win game over Campbell, an FCS opponent, throttling the Fighting Camels 56-10 at home Saturday afternoon. It marked the first-ever matchup between the two programs separated by just 35 miles. The win moved the Wolfpack to 4-2.
Coming off a shocking loss to Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack entered the Campbell matchup missing several key defensive contributors. The Fighting Camels didn't pose much of a challenge on either side of the football, offering Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack a massive opportunity to regain confidence after a two-game losing streak.
Starting Fast
The Wolfpack jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter despite running just 14 plays. The team's last drive extended into the second quarter and also ended with a touchdown. NC State even lost one drive after true freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann muffed a punt and allowed the Fighting Camels to recover deep in Wolfpack territory.
After being bottled up by the Hokies in Week 5, sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers returned to form immediately upon touching the football. His first two carries went for 83 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to put the Wolfpack up 14-7. It was Smothers' longest run of his career.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey dominated on the stat sheet throughout the first, although some of his deep balls were slightly underthrown. The Wolfpack receiving corps took advantage of an overwhelmed Campbell secondary and racked up some significant yardage and explosive plays in the first half. Bailey finished the first half with a new career-high of four passing touchdowns. He threw for 292 yards in the first half, more than he did in the entire game in three of the first five weeks of the season.
The Wolfpack went to the halftime locker room with a 49-7 lead. The 49 total points marked the most by NC State in a first half since 2001 against Duke. The team scored touchdowns on every possession, with an average of four plays per drive. The team finished with 482 total yards in the first half, averaging 15.5 yards per play. It was the most in a half by an FBS program in the 2025 season. Smothers finished the first half with 123 rushing yards on just four attempts and added two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown reception.
Valuable Experience
While the explosive first half allowed the Wolfpack's starters to regain some confidence after back-to-back losses, the second half offered opportunities for the team's reserves to get valuable playing time in a blowout.
In the absence of middle linebacker Sean Brown, Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares Jr. stepped up in the starting role opposite Caden Fordham and performed well. Asaad Brown Jr. moved over to safety to start the game after spending time at nickel in the last few games, with Jivan Baly taking over his role to start the game.
Final Stats
Bailey came back out for one drive in the second half and got over 300 yards. He ultimately finished with 337 in the game, his second-highest of the season. He completed 87% of his passes in the game, by far his most accurate performance of the season. He was replaced by sophomore quarterback Lex Thomas in the third quarter.
After raving about tight end Cody Hardy's blocking prowess throughout the first five weeks of the season, Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper rewarded the senior for his efforts. Bailey found him for a 37-yard touchdown catch, the second of his collegiate career. 13 different Wolfpack players caught passes in the win.
Redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott carried the ball 10 times for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The team finished with 607 yards of total offense, including 236 rushing yards.
Time for the Gauntlet
Following the win over Campbell, NC State's road to bowl eligibility becomes significantly more difficult. The Wolfpack is set to travel to South Bend, Indiana, for a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Already with a pair of losses, the Fighting Irish are desperate to win big the rest of the season to keep hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive.
