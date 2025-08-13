Most Intriguing Matchups of the 2025 Wolfpack Football Season
North Carolina State football has a loaded schedule in 2025, including a pair of ranked matchups and some grudge match rivalry games.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts each picked one game on their radar and discussed why it could be the most intriguing matchup of the season for the Wolfpack.
Watch the Episode Below
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan spoke to the media Friday about the state of the athletic program, modern college athletics and more.
Here is a partial transcript of Corrigan's press conference:
Corrigan Transcript
Within his opening remark
Corrigan: "In the new landscape of everything going on, how are we going to be competitive? We're gonna go all in. We are all in regarding the $20.5 million in scholarships and everything. I think it's important for our fans to know that. We've known it. I haven't seen this as a point of reference, we're going to do this with football and this with basketball and this with all of our other sports, but our coaches have known since October that we were all in on what we're going to do."
Q: When you talk about the all-in for the 20 and a half million, can you give us any sense of what sports are going to get that direct revenue share, and how many scholarships you added, and how much that takes away from the 20 and a half?
Corrigan: "It's going to be part of it. I don't know the specific numbers to be honest with you, but my guesstimate would be close to $2 million in new scholarships as we're looking at that spread across all of our sports… What we did with our sports was we gave them a number. And as opposed to, baseball gets 10 points or 11.7 scholarships. Instead of doing that, we went and said, 'Here's a number. If you want to do that in 25 scholarships, you can do that in 25 scholarships.'
Ultimately, we trust our coaches. We wanted our coaches to have skin in the game of what we're doing. So, we provided maximum flexibility for our coaches by giving them a number and then allowing them to plug the number as they wanted to."
nsure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.