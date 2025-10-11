All Wolfpack

How To Watch NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

The Wolfpack will be looking for one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 college football season.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the ball during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) prepares to throw the ball during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack is looking for a signature win for the 2025 season. Saturday's road matchup against No. 16 Notre Dame is a prime opportunity for that moment to come, but can the Wolfpack pull it off?

The Fighting Irish suffered two losses to begin the season to strong opponents, making every remaining game on the schedule a must-win if they want to make the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row. The game will be the fifth between the two programs, with the series currently split at 2-2.

How to Watch

What: NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 1-2 ACC) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2, Independent)
When: Saturday, Oct. 11
Time: 3:30 P.M. EST
Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)
TV: Peacock (Streaming Exclusive)
Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 129 Sirius/XM

Doeren's Final Word on the Matchup

Dave Doere
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Before the Wolfpack departed for South Bend, Doeren spoke to the media about the upcoming matchup. The veteran coach discussed the meaning of playing in Notre Dame Stadium, as well as what it would take for his Wolfpack to walk away with a massive upset victory.

Final thoughts on Notre Dame after the week of preparation

  • "A really good football team. What you expect. Physical, really good tailbacks, big tight ends, big offensive line. The receiver we played against at Virginia, who is there now, is a big body that can run and catch the football and he's a physical blocker. Defensively, very similar. Their box has a big rotation on the D-line; a lot of guys get to play. Same thing at linebacker. They've got depth and speed, and they're good players."
  • "It's one of those physical football games, and you don't beat anybody like them if you can't stop the run. We've got to do a great job, not just in tackling, but in being sound in our gaps, how we're fitting things, how we're leveraging, getting off blocks. And then when you get to them, you've got to tackle these guys and wrap up. They're going to run through people. That's what good backs do. It's going to be a fun game. It's going to be a great challenge and the guys are excited to play."

On trying to get a statement win over a ranked opponent

  • "When you're playing a team that everyone says you can't beat, there's something to that internally as a competitor. It's one of my favorite things to do, prove people wrong, you know? I think that's something I've lived by my whole life. It's something that our team carries with them, but we also know it's something you have to earn on the road."
  • "A lot of teams have been in South Bend and come away unhappy, and to win a football game there, you've got to do all the little things right. I mean, it's just the details of the game. The guys understand it, and we're living proof of that. There are two losses on our record because we didn't do the little things enough in those games. And so hopefully, those lessons have sunk in."
Marcus Freema
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left) and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren chat prior to a game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

  • "He's done a great job. I mean, that job itself gets more attention than any job in college football. He's managed the fishbowl of what that is. He's got a really good staff, and when he's lost coaches, he's replaced them with good coaches. Obviously, he's recruited well to have the roster that he has. I have a lot of respect for him."

