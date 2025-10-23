All Wolfpack

Assessing What Went Wrong For NC State Against Notre Dame

The Wolfpack offense imploded against the Fighting Irish last time out. How will they respond?

Tucker Sennett

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) sacks NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) sacks NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — After losing to Notre Dame 36-7, NC State traveled back to Raleigh with a week off on the schedule and a bitter taste of defeat. With more and more injuries mounting up and a lack of answers to significant questions, the bye came at the right time.

Head coach Dave Doeren and his staff went right to work on the Notre Dame film, trying to determine what went wrong in South Bend. The Wolfpack had an uncharacteristic outing and once again fell victim to a major issue that has plagued the team the entire season: a lack of complementary football.

Bailey's Shocking Woes

CJ Bailey
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In two of the three NC State losses to this point in the season, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw six interceptions. Three against Duke and three against Notre Dame. Both performances came in road environments against hungry defenses skilled at making quarterbacks pay. His head coach remains confident it isn't a trend.

"If you would ask me going into Notre Dame game, if I was concerned with how CJ was going to play, I would have said no," Doeren said. "He had a great week of practice. And like I told him after the game, man, you just had an off day."

Dave Doere
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the days leading up to the difficult road game, Doeren expressed urgency to his team about winning the turnover battle. He knew that was the key to upsetting a group like the Fighting Irish, especially on the road. Bailey's performance made that an impossible task for an injury-riddled defense.

NC State did come away with one interception. Defensive back Asaad Brown, who moved from nickel to safety at warp speed due to injuries in the secondary, picked off freshman quarterback CJ Carr in the end zone to help the Wolfpack prevent a touchdown in the first half.

A Box Office Bomb

Hollywood Smother
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) tries to break a tackle attempt by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham (40) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Not every Hollywood film is a blockbuster. NC State's Hollywood Smothers was held up by the Fighting Irish defense and failed to establish any rhythm throughout the game. Despite entering as one of the nation's leading rushers, Smothers finished with just 46 yards in the game. The Wolfpack has been at its best when Smothers is firing on all cylinders and the offense can control possession.

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

To beat a team like Notre Dame, NC State needed to keep its defense off the field as much as possible. With the injuries the group was dealing with, that became an even more pressing need. Notre Dame won the possession battle by about three minutes and allowed just 12 first downs to NC State's offense.

Summary of Problems

NC State vs. Notre Dam
Notre Dame wide receiver Will Pauling (2) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State's defense did enough to keep the Wolfpack in the game, but the inability to string together drives put the defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's group on the field far too much. Bailey's turnovers made matters even worse and he was forced to press even more because of the inefficiences in the rushing attack.

Doeren and all four players who spoke after practice Tuesday believe the team learned a lot about itself during the bye week. Watching losses can expose major problems and also show strengths that may not have been as clear before. The Wolfpack will look to use what it learned against Pitt on Saturday.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future. 

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.