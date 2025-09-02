Wolfpack's Doeren Gives Thoughts on Virginia Quarterback
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Virginia Cavaliers started their 2025 season with a much more emphatic win than NC State secured over East Carolina on Thursday night. Virginia beat Coastal Carolina 48-7 while the Wolfpack squeezed by the Pirates 24-17.
With the Thursday win, head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack staff had a full weekend to prepare for the Virginia game. The Cavalier offense had a strong showing, particularly in the passing game.
Watch Doeren's Press Conference here
Doeren spoke to the media Monday evening and quickly identified Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris as a major part of the defensive game plan for the Wolfpack.
What Did Doeren say about Morris?
The Virginia quarterback had a strong opening week performance before leaving the game with an injury at the start of the third quarter. Doeren took note of his efforts and immediately expressed urgency to his defense in stopping the Cavaliers' offense.
"Every offense starts and ends with what the QB can do and the guy they have right now can do a lot," Doeren said.
Virginia is Morris' fourth school since he began his career at Oklahoma in 2020. He bounced from Oklahoma to TCU, where he played for three seasons. Morris spent last season with North Texas and found his stride as a passer before Virginia took a chance on him in the transfer portal.
"The quarterback is a good football player. He's a head coach's son, he's been around a bunch of different programs," Doeren said. He's gritty. He's tough. Can see him make plays on his feet. He's got a good arm, throws with touch and can throw it in there on a seam route with a lot of velocity in the game."
As Doeren stated, Morris' rushing ability could pose problems to the NC State defense, but he had already injured himself running the football against Coastal Carolina. Morris took a shot to the shoulder and ended up leaving for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.
As Doeren stated, the offense starts and ends with Morris, but Virginia certainly didn't send him out there without help on Saturday.
"They got good weapons and he can make you pay if you're not sound in the pass rush," Doeren said. "We've got a great challenge against the offense, defensively."
Stopping Morris and Cavalier wide receiver Cam Ross, who tallied seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown, will be key for the Wolfpack if they want to start the season 2-0.
