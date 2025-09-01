All Wolfpack

WATCH: Dave Doeren Talks Virginia Matchup in Monday Presser

NC State head coach Dave Doeren provided some insight into the preparations underway for the week 2 matchup against Virginia.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The process of feeling out the roster continued to be a major talking point for NC State head coach Dave Doeren on Monday ahead of the team's week two matchup against Virginia.

The Wolfpack escaped the season opener against East Carolina with a 24-17 victory, but Doeren still felt like there was a lot to learn about his team. The coach acknowledged that this is a trend across college football with the massive changes in rosters from year to year and NC State is exception to that trend.

Doeren fielded a number of questions Monday night about the ECU game, as well as preparations being made for the Cavaliers ahead of Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Watch Doeren's Press Conference in its Entirety Here

Here are some of the most intriguing parts of Doeren's opening statement in the press conference.

Opening Statement Thoughts

On the team's start to the season with a win over ECU

  • Doeren: "It's a lot of positives, also, as always, a lot of things you want to be better at. Loved how we started. You know, four straight three and outs on defense, offense, moving the football, playing really efficient, running the ball well, catching, throwing, and got out to a good lead, and just had a lot of little things derailed drives on offense ... "

On the importance of getting the first game out of the way for season-long growth

  • Doeren: "A lot of things that we can correct. That's the good part, and areas that we're going to spend a lot of time focusing on. That's the beauty of playing a game, is it's a truth teller. You know, you find out where you're at, the good and the bad. And so this week is about that. It's about identifying areas per player per unit that we want to really improve between this week and next week with our game.
Chase Bond
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Chase Bond (92) celebrates a sack against East Carolina Pirates quarterback Mike Wright Jr. (11) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On what he loved from his defensive front during the ECU game

  • Doeren: "The thing that I loved was just the fundamentals. Guys were playing square. They were shedding blocks. They were disruptive. We had 11 plays in their backfield. I only had one sack, but had a lot of hurries that helped our coverage."

Tucker Sennett
