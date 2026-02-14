Elite 2027 Safety Names NC State in Top Five

Over the past few weeks, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been making waves in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Wolfpack continue to compete for several of the top prospects in the class.

One of those prospects is a four-star safety and a top-100 overall player in the country, who recently set a commitment date and named NC State as one of his top five schools.

NC State Makes Top Five For 4-Star 2027 Safety

On Feb. 13, Rivals' Chad Simmons reported that Kevin (KJ) Caldwell Jr., a four-star safety from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, had set his commitment date for April 3 and named NC State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt as his top five schools.

While the five programs listed above are currently the top five schools in Caldwell’s recruitment, it's important to note that his recruitment remains open, and every program pursuing him still has a chance to land him.

NC State has been pursuing Caldwell throughout his recruitment. The Wolfpack first offered the four-star safety in May 2025, and in January, Doeren traveled to Georgia for a home visit with him.

Caldwell is one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class and would be an excellent addition to the Wolfpack’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 94 overall player nationally, the No. 8 safety, and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Georgia.

While NC State is in a strong position with Caldwell, the Wolfpack will still face competition for him and will need to continue making progress in his recruitment over the next two months, leading up to his commitment date.

The timing of Caldwell’s commitment will make it difficult for NC State to host him on campus for a visit before he decides. Still, if the Wolfpack can get him to Raleigh for a spring practice in March, they should be able to boost their standing with him one final time.

Caldwell is the third 2027 prospect to name NC State as a finalist in his recruitment over the past week, joining three-star offensive lineman Reed Gerken and four-star EDGE Rashad Streets.

While being named a finalist for Caldwell doesn’t guarantee that NC State will land him, it does indicate that the young defensive back is highly interested in the program and firmly puts the Wolfpack in contention for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

