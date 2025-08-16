Two Names Wolfpack Fans Should Know Ahead of OV Season
There are many names set to see their name on a visitor list for the basketball official visit slate, but I feel there are two that everyone should be keeping an eye on. Here are two names everyone should be paying attention to.
Cole Cloer - Set to Visit NC State on August 29th
The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be the first team to host the talented prospect from IMG Academy, and has become one of the better teams in his recruitment. The NC State Wolfpack has high hopes of many different recruits committing to them, including Cloer, who is set to visit the Wolfpack to close out the month of August, heading into football season with the Wolfpack.
"Cloer has many different official visits scheduled at this time. This includes the NC State Wolfpack, who is set to host the talented prospect, but what puts them in a tricky spot is the fact that they are kicking off his official visit slate. They have many different competitors in this recruitment that they will have to fight off. This includes many different teams that the Wolfpack is connected to, including their biggest rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels."
Trevon Carter-Givens - Set to Visit NC State on September 5th
The NC State Wolfpack have been looking to make a difference in his recruitment, as they are battling the San Diego State Aztecs in this recruitment. He has caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"The offer means a lot to me, just knowing that a great school like NC State and a great coaching staff believes in what I can bring to their team," the talented basketball prospect stated when discussing what the offer from the North Carolina State Wolfpack means to him with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
He would then discuss when he is visiting the NC State Wolfpack, as well as what he is now doing in his recruitment.
"I am set to take my North Carolina State Wolfpack official visit on September 5th. I'm going to continue to work hard day in and day out to see if anything new comes in, and soon narrow down to 4 schools."
