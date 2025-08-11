EXCLUSIVE: Wolfpack Commit Tristen Hill Talks Final Prep Season
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been looking to improve their recruiting cycle from last season, and they have done a solid job thus far. They have landed many different commits, as their total now sits at 18, and they have four of the best safety commits in the class. This includes one of the better players in the state of Georgia at the position.
That player is one of the better players at one of the popular high schools. The player being discussed is Tristen Hill. Hill is a safety product from Peachtree Ridge High School and is one of the better players at the position nationally.
Hill has done a great job in his high school career thus far, but just as anyone could argue... you can always get better. This is what Hill is hopeful he can do, as he is hopeful to build to his resume with a successful season that he went into detail talking about with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"Entering my last season, I look forward to being more of a leader to my teammates because I know that will help us win," the talented prospect stated when speaking with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his preparation for this final high school football season.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about his personal goals, as he enters his fourth and final high school season in the Peach State this year.
"My personal goals is to get all state, all county, and all region first team," the talented prospect confirmed when speaking with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
He has some valuable team goals set in place at this time, as he is hopeful they can make some noise now more than ever.
"Our team goals is to first win the region and go to the state championship."
The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit detailed what he believes he would like to work on throughout this season, and his final season before he arrives in Raleigh, North Carolina.
"This year I'm looking forward to improving my ball skills."
The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit has a set standard in his mind for what would be a successful season with his high school football season.
"What would make this season a successful season is winning the region and making it deep in the playoffs because I believe that’s the type of team we are."
