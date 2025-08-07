NC State Insider Podcast: Wednesday Practice Takeaways
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts discuss some of the topics shared by players following fall camp practice Wednesday, as well as the impact of NFL coaches jumping down to the college ranks.
As the Wolfpack moves toward the season, some of the players have taken an interest in the NFL pedigree of one of the team's new coordinators.
Watch the Episode Here
After a practice earlier in the week, Wyoming transfer defensive end Sabastian Harsh spoke to media about the early days of fall camp.
Below is a partial transcript of Harsh's press conference:
Harsh Transcript
Q: Teague (Andersen) said you've been given the offensive line a hard time so far. What would have been some of the memorable moments so far in camp with those battles?
Harsh: "There was one ... I remember specifically where Teague got me. He stepped me up and he stopped my pass rush and it was just like a pat on the a** ... just something like that."
Q: What's been different about being a part of this program so far?
Harsh: "The camaraderie. We're a real tight knit, real close group. I know I've been working to try to gain a lot of guys on the team's trust just over summer workouts and fall camp so far. Just kind of seeing how everybody works together, it's really like a family."
Q: What has the Mountain West influence been like with you and the Utah State guys?
Harsh: "It's been cool. We actually call ourselves the Mountain West group. Even (strength and conditioning coach Brandon Howard), he's from a Mountain West school. (Defensive Coordinator DJ Eliot), his alma mater is Wyoming ... we still talk about each other's game plans for each other last season ... It's kind of cool just having something like that to connect about."
Q: Growing up in Nebraska and landing here, what have been the big adjustments to living in Raleigh?
Harsh: "It's way different. Y'all got a lot more trees out here. I'm used to flat plains and being able to see for miles and out here, there's so many trees I can't even see the street over ... It's really nice so far. I've been adjusting really good. The guys on the team have been helping me out a lot."
