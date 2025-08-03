Georgia Snags North Carolina State Recruiting Target
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been looking to land the best of the best in the 2026 class that remain uncommitted, as they only have 18 commits in the class at this time.
One of the positions that they have been targeting heavily in the class is the defensive line position group such as defensive tackles. They have many targets, but arguably their top remaining target in the class at the position is off the board and on the way to his next team with the hopes of playing high-level college football.
Anthony Lonon Jr. announced his commitment to a college program in the month of August, as he would finally announce what was next for him after many month of hard recruitment from a handful of different programs.
One of the programs that they had been targeting him heavily is the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Wolfpack got him on a visit earlier in the summer, as he visited as part of his official visit season. He visited the North Carolina State Wolfpack back on the 30th of May on his official visit, which was his first official visit. He also visited three other programs officially, including the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on June 6th.
The Demon Deacons were hopeful to land his commitment but fell short as did the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets who hosted the prospect on June 13th officially. Unfortunately for the NC State staff, they lost out on the prospect as well, after the Georgia Bulldogs extended an offer back in early June and hosted him for his final official visit.
The Bulldogs have the best class in the country according to 247Sports, which only got better following his commitment. He is one of 31 commits that they have in the class with guys like Jared Curtis already in the class and committed to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs commit is one of their best defensive linemen in the class, and will be a force at the next level. This is still a major loss for the Wolfpack, who had high hopes of landing his commitment, as they only have one defensive lineman in the 2026 class at this time who has committed to the Wolfpack.
The Wlfpack will continue their search for their next commit as the season quickly approaches and the names start to fade with the options becoming more limited than they will be.