EXCLUSIVE: Jailyn Moore Reveals Which Wolfpack Coach Stands Out
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting the class for 2027 thus far. The Wolfpack has many different targets in the class, and many of the targets that they have are great players on the field.
One of the positions they have been targeting is the wide receiver position as they look to land the best of the best in the nation. One of the players they are targeting is Jailyn Moore.
Moore is one of the better two-sport athletes in the country, and resides inside the state of North Carolina. He attends West Forsyth High School and is one of the top players to play at that high school. He holds offers from. many different programs, but recently confirmed that a coach in his recruitment is standing out at this time.
Who is that coach? He detailed more in a recent interview with North Carolina State Wolfpack, as he provided the coach's name as well as which coaching staffs are standing out.
"To be honest, I hear from NC State the most, and the coach I connect with the most out of all the schools that have interest in me and all of the schools that have offered me, they are all good coaches. They are really good coaches. The one I would say I connect with the most and talk with the most is Coach Phillips from NC State."
He would then go into detail about what makes Coach Joker a great coach in his recruitment.
"He is a really good coach and he checks up on me, and asks me how I am doing, especially with baseball. I am a two-sport athlete, and he just asks me how I am doing just to check up on me."
While NC State is standing out, all of the schools in his recruitment hold a special place in his recruitment.
"All of the schools are really good, NC State is just over the rest of them, but they do stand out with the interest level. They show the most interest. The coaches are really nice. All the coaches that have been interested in me, and all of the coaches that have offered me, I am very thankful and appreciative, but NC State has shown the most love so far. I am open to any other schools. I am open to chatting and communicating with any other schools."