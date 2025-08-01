Former Wolfpack Quarterback Wins NFL Starting Job
Just one day into training camp, former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson is back to starting in the National Football League. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wilson would be the No. 1 quarterback on his depth chart.
“These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll told reporters.
Wilson beat out veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart for the job. The duo will battle for the backup position throughout training camp, according to Daboll.
Remembering Wilson with the Wolfpack
Before taking his talents to Wisconsin and later the pros, Wilson was a two-sport stud at NC State. From 2008 to 2010, he played both football and baseball for the Wolfpack. He improved massively between his freshman and sophomore year, taking on a larger role. Here are Wilson’s Wolfpack statistics on the gridiron:
- 2008: 11 games, 1955 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, one interception, four rushing touchdowns
- 2009: 12 games, 3027 yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, four rushing touchdowns
- 2010: 13 games, 3563 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, nine rushing touchdowns
In the 2010 season, the Wolfpack finished 9-4 and won the 2010 Champs Sports Bowl over West Virginia with Wilson leading the way. He was named second-team All-ACC for his exploits that season. He joined other Wolfpack legends like Torry Holt and Philip Rivers in the record books.
Leaving the Pack
Wilson hit his stride in his sophomore and junior seasons leading NC State, but couldn’t resist the potential opportunity to play professional baseball. He graduated from NC State in three years.
He was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft. He played minor league baseball in the Colorado system from 2010 to 2011, where he hit .229 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
After discussions with Wolfpack coach Tom O’Brien, Wilson was released from his scholarship in the spring of 2011 to pursue a baseball career. Wilson harbored no hard feelings toward NC State, although his football career didn’t end there.
"Russell and I have had very open conversations about his responsibilities respective to baseball and football. While I am certainly respectful of Russell's dedication to baseball these last several years, within those discussions I also communicated to him the importance of his time commitment to NC State football,” O’Brien said in 2011.
Wilson ultimately decided to transfer to Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to a Rose Bowl berth in his lone season. Eventually, he was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he went on to become a Super Bowl Champion.
