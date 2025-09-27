North Carolina State's Biggest Uncommitted Target
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has the chance to make a major impact on the recruiting trail, as they have been able to land multiple 2026 prospects thus far.
They have been able to land 18 total commitments, which is less than they had helped to land before now, but at this time it is safe to say that they still have targets that remain uncommitted as they have the chance of multiple different targets down the road as one of the bigger targets in the class that they have yet to land nor has anyone else landed is arguably the best remaining uncommitted player on their board and a lot of different teams board.
But that leaves the question of who that prospect is, as there are multiple different players on the North Carolina state board that has yet to commit to a school, as some of these prospects are holding out hope for certain things that have helped them back from announcing their commitment. Here is the biggest name on the recruiting board.
North Carolina State's Biggest Uncommitted Target
That prospect being one of the main prospects inside the state of Tennessee at this time, as he is someone who attends Maryville, and as one of the more intriguing offensive line players at this time, as he continues to show his dominance in the state of Tennessee, in that prospect being Brody Smith.
Smith is an uber-talented offensive lineman who has been targeted by multiple different teams, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which is the most recent team to have him on an official visit, as he took his official visit during the season and has remained uncommitted at this time.
Smith has been targeted by multiple teams, but the main competition to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the pitch that they have for the talented prospect remains the in-state Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee continues to push for him on a day-to-day basis as they are hopeful that he will commit to them down the line and be one of their many talented offensive prospects that they have already been recruiting and he would join a very healthy class while if he was to join the North Carolina State Wolfpack class, he would likely be the top prospect in the class. Purdue is also in the running for the prospect, but is likely to get the third-place vote from an outsider looking in.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.