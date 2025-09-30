What NC State Needs to Do to Keep Bowl Hopes Alive This Season
NC State lost its second straight game Saturday, falling 23-21 to Virginia Tech in the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium. The loss dropped the Wolfpack to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
Now, the Wolfpack faces a more difficult path than it anticipated to reach six wins. The importance of six wins is that the number ensures NC State will get an opportunity when bowl season comes around in December and January. However, the team needs to make massive improvements if it wants to reach six wins.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett offers thoughts on the Wolfpack's chances of making a bowl game in 2025.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is well aware of the improvements the team needs to make if it wants to play in a bowl game. He's also aware of the growing anger within the fan base about the performance over the last two weeks.
The veteran coach addressed some of these issues during his press conference on Monday, hoping some changes could get NC State back on the path to a bowl game. Here is a transcript of Doeren's thoughts:
On the roster being decimated by injuries in the first five weeks of the season
- Doeren: " The injuries are mounting up on the defensive side of the football, and so there's a lot of guys that are getting playing time now that are inexperienced and young, and that's not an excuse. That's the reality. And so we're going to have to work really hard as coaches to get these guys the best opportunities that we can to play well."
- "For them, it's their opportunity. That's why they came to NC State and chose this school to have an opportunity to play. The guys around them who are experienced players have to level up."
On the team dealing with adversity and his pledge to the fan base
- Doeren: "As coaches and players, when you face adversity, it's about locking arms, getting together and getting better. I really do enjoy working with this staff and these players. They're tremendous young men. They're in that room. They want to compete, they want to get better, they want to fight. And this team's built for adversity."
- "We understand at NC State what this place is about. It's about not quitting. It's about fighting even harder. When things get tough, we bow up, and we're dealing with a lot internally."
