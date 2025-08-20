Everything Caden Fordham Said After Tuesday's Practice
With the season opener a week away, NC State decided to announce its team captains Tuesday morning. The program also announced who would wear the famous No. 1 jersey for the 2025 season.
Linebacker Caden Fordham, back from a knee injury that sidelined him for a major portion of 2024, earned both a role as a captain and the No. 1 jersey. He joins a long list of star defensive players to don the top dog's jersey.
Fordham spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice session.
Watch Fordham's Press Conference Below
With his new role solidified, Fordham fielded a variety of questions about the decision. Below is a transcript of the availability session.
Fordham Transcript
Q: Getting the No. 1 Jersey, what does that mean to you?
Fordham: It means a lot. The guys before me have worn it like (Isaiah) Moore, and I've seen the way he came out and competed every day, the way he carried himself, and what this number means to this university and our team. So it's such a blessing and thankful to all my teammates and coach Doeren for giving me the opportunity to wear it, and I'm gonna do everything in my power to uphold the standards for this number means.
Q: Tell us what goes into getting that number.
Fordham: It's just showing up every day and being consistent, being the same guy. Giving everything you have, every snap, making sure you lead at all times, whether it's in the Murph (Practice Facility) or away, just coming in, and having that mentality of knowing you're that guy on the team and you're always going to lead no matter what. So I think that's what really goes into, you know, getting the number one.
Q: How’d you find out?
Fordham: Actually, this morning, we had a team meeting, and Coach Doeren announced it.
Q: Was that something he asked you beforehand if you were interested?
Fordham: We had talked about it a lot before, but he kind of just told me, you know, we only give it to people that, you know, work their ass off. So he told me that earlier this summer. So I had always wanted this number when I came in first to NC State, because I saw, you know, (Isaiah Moore) wearing it like I said. So it was always a goal of mine, you know, to get this number. And I'm very happy.
Q: Do you feel faster, slimmer?
Fordham: For sure, it’s a good number.
Q: Part of that leadership has been off the field with the charitable things that you've done off the field. What has that meant to you to run Caden’s Closet and things like that off the field?
Fordham: It's huge. Giving back to the community, especially when God's given me so much, I feel like it's my duty just to give back, since I've been blessed so much. So it's awesome just to see those kids and being able to help them because sometimes they're not as fortunate, but they want to be able to play sports just like us in some situations. So it's awesome just to be able to give back. And it makes me happy.
Q: What's the biggest thing you've learned with Isaiah and (Davin Vann) wearing that number in just seeing them do it?
Fordham: The biggest thing I've learned, especially on this defense, is you've got to play your tail off no matter what. Nobody cares if you're hurting, tired, or what. You've got to come in every day and be that guy, the same guy that everyone looks up to. So that's the biggest thing, just carrying yourself the same way every day, no matter what, leading this team.
