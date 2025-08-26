What Did CJ Bailey Say Before ECU - NC State?
The first game week of the NC State football season started Monday, with East Carolina scheduled to arrive in Raleigh for a battle with the Wolfpack this Thursday.
NC State is looking for revenge after a disappointing loss in the 2024 Military Bowl to ECU, with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey leading the charge in his sophomore year. Bailey has been one of the most talked-about players within the Wolfpack program throughout the offseason.
The sophomore quarterback spoke to members of the media Monday one last time before he and the Wolfpack take the field.
Quotes from the Quarterback
On finding out he was named a team captain
- Bailey: “It was a good feeling. You know that everybody trusts me to be a captain on this team and it’s very important. It’s a big role for the team. I’m glad that I am a captain. They see my leadership, they see everything that I’m putting into the game, so it was just a sign of relief for me.”
On the pros and cons of his size as a quarterback
- Bailey: "The pros are, of course, seeing over the line. You got guys 6 foot 4, Jacarrius Peak and all those big guys, you can see over those guys, you see deeper down the field and you can work your eyes. I’m actually long, so I got longer strides so I can run better, so I can move my feet better. Alongside your eyes, you can run better."
On the wide receivers he's enjoyed working with in fall camp
- Bailey: “All of them. They have all been really great. A guy that I expected to show me what he had was Teddy, Teddy Hoffman. He’s a really good player, a freshman. He came from Florida as well and he’s an amazing player. All those guys like Wesley Grimes, Noah Rogers and Keenan Jackson, all those guys, you’ve seen them before and they’ve been doing even better. One guy was Teddy Hoffman, and, of course, Je’rel Bolder.
On learning from former NC State quarterbacks
- Bailey: "I talked to Jacoby Brissett. He was a really good quarterback and I called him one day. I asked him about how he was as a leader and what I could do to improve. It really helped. He gave me good advice and you see, I'm a captain right now."
On his personal goals and expectations for the 2025 season
- Bailey: “I just want to be consistent. Every game, I just want to stay the same. If I have a good game, I want to continue the whole year. I don’t want to cut anything down or change anything if I’m doing it right.”
On the game prep and planning protocol for ECU
- Bailey: “Game planning began like three weeks ago. We’ve been watching them, we’ve been looking at the team, preparing for them. We were really getting the installs in a couple of weeks ago. I feel like we have a really good game plan. We’re going to come in with some level thoughts and see what we can do offensively against another opponent.”
