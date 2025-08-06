NC State Defensive Backs And Wide Receivers Battling In Camp
Hours after the second week of fall camp got underway in Raleigh, both sides of the passing game for North Carolina State football had players acknowledge some battles underway on the practice field.
Senior defensive back Devon Marshall and sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson returned to NC State and both project to be key pieces for the Wolfpack in 2025.
The Defensive Perspective
While the players will need to click on both sides of the ball for the season to be a success, competition is an important part of the offseason. That competition can breed confidence, especially for players like Marshall and the other defensive backs.
"They haven't really been throwing the ball at me," Marshall said after practice Tuesday.
As a returner, Marshall has familiarity with most of the pass catchers for the Wolfpack and he's been at the forefront of most of the battles in practice between the two position groups.
"We've been battling it out," Marshall said. "I feel like the defensive backs have been winning."
The Receiver Perspective
Despite Marshall's confidence, one member of the receiver room didn't entirely agree that the defensive backs are winning the training camp battle.
Keenan Jackson expressed excitement about the vibes around camp and support for his practice opponents, who spent time trying to ruin his day. Jackson was asked about the toughest defenders in camp and, unsurprisingly, a familiar name came up.
"Devon Marshall, great corner. He's been around and he's in his fourth year this year," Jackson said. "Me and him, we talk back and forth a lot on the field."
Despite the trash talk during practice, Jackson said reconciliation happens quickly because of the locker room setup.
"Our lockers are right across from each other, so we can say whatever, compete every single day out on the field and then we come back and we're just laughing about it," Jackson said. "All these guys have been pushing us."
Jackson mentioned a moment in practice that served as good evidence that the receivers aren't losing the position battle quite as much as Marshall aluded to.
"Noah (Rogers) made a really good catch on a fade ball ... a pass from CJ (Bailey)," Jackson said. "It kind of looked like the catch from the UNC game."
After both groups struggled a season ago, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack staff are counting on the competition between the two sets of players to bleed into the season as a positive.
