The Importance of CJ Bailey's Week 2 Performance
RALEIGH, N.C. -- CJ Bailey continued his impressive start to the 2025 season against Virginia. The sophomore quarterback helped NC State escape the Cavaliers in a 35-31 shootout at Carter-Finley Stadium.
On a day when the offense needed to pick up the struggling defense, Bailey answered the call. He made critical throws when necessary and added a new dynamic to the offense with his legs, putting the rest of the ACC on notice. Bailey's performance was crucial for NC State for several reasons outside of just helping the team sneak by the Cavaliers on Saturday.
The Statistics
The signal caller didn't eclipse 300 passing yards like he did in the season opener against ECU, but he didn't need to. Bailey took what the defense gave him, both on the ground and through the air. The sophomore completed 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also showed off his legs with six carries for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Bailey earned an 83.7 Pro Football Focus grade for the performance, which was the best on the Wolfpack. He finished as the No. 4 ACC quarterback in overall grading behind Gio Lopez (North Carolina), Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Carson Beck (Miami).
What the Performance Means
Despite being just a sophomore, Bailey already looks to be a budding superstar for the Wolfpack. He's cleaned up some of his major issues from his freshman season and added a new set of tools to help him in big moments. The Wolfpack staff, especially head coach Dave Doeren, has taken note.
"When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill guys around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on defense. It's really hard," Doeren said after the win. "Then you're going to add more people in the box when you're worried about quarterback runs, that opens up to things in the air."
As Doeren said, Bailey's growth as a runner opens up a whole new dynamic for first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and the Wolfpack offense. His ability to recognize moments when it's time to take off and make a play with his legs increases the potential for explosive plays. Creating such plays was a critical change the offense tried to make in the offseason.
High-profile quarterback play also draws more attention. Under the ACC's new system for revenue sharing, television ratings are a major factor in how much money a program can generate. If Bailey keeps things up, more and more people around the country will be intrigued by Wolfpack football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.