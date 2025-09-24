NC State Tight End Discusses Bouncing Back From Duke Loss
RALEIGH — While the loss to Duke last Saturday was full of disappointment and shortcomings for NC State, the team's tight ends were anything but disappointing. The unit outperformed the entire offensive line in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, throughout Saturday's loss.
While most of the attention in the passing game goes to star tight end Justin Joly, his fellow tight end Cody Hardy continued to dominate as a primary blocker and excelled in other areas for the first time in 2025 as well. The Elon transfer converted a first down for the Wolfpack on a fake punt play and also caught his first pass of the season.
Despite the loss, Hardy's spirits remained high when he spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon. The tight end discussed the development of his teammates, Joly and Dante Daniels, as well as his hobbies off the field, as the team prepares for Virginia Tech in Week 5.
Watch Hardy's press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Hardy's availability:
On going back to watch the film from the Duke loss on Sunday
- Hardy: "It was alright. There's a bunch of things we can clean up as a unit, but it was nice to see our tight end room kind of throw around those two defensive ends. Proud of Justin (Joly) and Dante (Daniels) going out there and showing what it's like. Overall, it was a good day in the tight end room, but there's definitely things we need to clean up and get better at and come out with a 'W' instead."
On getting his first reception of the season in the game and getting the first down on the fake punt
- Hardy: " Honestly, I don't really remember catching the ball. I kind of just caught it ... It was fun. That was fun, catching the ball for the first time. Then, special teams-wise, that was really exciting. I kind of felt like that was going to come and then just doing what I had to do to get a first down. Really glad that happened."
On sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey bouncing back from his rough performance
- Hardy: "That's one thing about CJ; He's going to take accountability for sure. As the game went on, he's the biggest hype man no matter what's going on ... He's still there for us and he's still the leader and everybody still believes in him and that's how he is and how it's going to be. For him to take accountability for all of that, it shows you how special the kid really is."
