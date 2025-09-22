All Wolfpack

Breaking Down NC State’s Week 4 Offensive Grades

NC State scored 33 points but failed to walk out of Wallace Wade Stadium with a win over Duke.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarter back CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After surviving one road trip, NC State couldn't handle back-to-back trips to hostile environments, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 45-33 in Durham on Saturday. The loss ended the Wolfpack's winning streak at three games.

While the defense struggled to contain the Blue Devils in the second half, the offense fell victim to self-inflicted wounds and mental lapses. Despite scoring 33 points, things looked out of sorts for the Wolfpack throughout the game.

Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite.

How PFF viewed NC State's performance against Duke

The Wide Receivers

  • Junior Ashton Locklear - 43.8
  • Freshman Teddy Hoffmann - 51.5
  • Sophomore Keenan Jackson - 59.2
  • Sophomore Noah Rogers - 67.5
  • Junior Ethan Dowdy - 58.1
  • Sophomore Terrell Anderson - 84.4
Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Ashton Locklear (27) looks on during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Anderson was the star of the show for the Wolfpack offensively. He finished with six catches for 166 yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns, including a screen pass he took 75 yards to the end zone in the first quarter of the game.

Anderson's performance was consistent throughout the night, as the sophomore dominated on short, medium, and deep routes throughout the game for the Wolfpack. Rogers, Jackson and Hoffmann were the only other wide receivers to record catches in the loss, with Rogers hauling in three for 48 yards.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tight Ends

  • Senior Cody Hardy - 78.3
  • Senior Justin Joly - 76.0
  • Senior Dante Daniels - 68.2

The top three tight ends for the Wolfpack performed admirably in the loss. Hardy continued his incredible run blocking, posting a 70.7 run block score. He finished behind Joly in that category, however, as Joly finished the game with a 74.8 score. Joly finished the game with the second-highest receiving output on the team, ending with 63 yards on five catches. Daniels provided some nice blocking depth in his 14 snaps.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Offensive Line

  • Junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak - 74.3
  • Sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen - 68.1
  • Senior left guard Anthony Carter Jr. - 63.6
  • Sophomore guard Kamen Smith - 61.4
  • Senior center Jalen Grant - 54.9
  • Freshman guard Spike Sowells Jr. - 53.3
  • Junior guard Val Erickson - 50.6
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another week, another struggle for the right guard position on the NC State offensive line. The team rotated Smith and Erickson at the spot, with the former performing better in his 39 snaps in the eyes of PFF. Erickson was a disaster in pass protection, posting a 39.7 pass blocking grade.

Peak had an excellent day in pass protection, posting a 79.9 pass block grade. As for blocking for the running backs, the offensive line performed poorly across the board, with the three tight ends outblocking the entire offensive line in the eyes of PFF.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Running Backs

  • Sophomore Hollywood Smothers - 67.6
  • Redshirt freshman Duke Scott - 69.1

Smothers put together another quality performance despite brutal run-blocking performances by the entire offensive line. He also finished with some impressive catches out of the backfield. Smothers reached 100 yards on the ground for the third straight game. Scott played 24 snaps and made the most of them. The redshirt freshman back posted an impressive 76.9 pass blocking grade in the game.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Quarterbacks

  • Sophomore CJ Bailey - 52.9
  • Freshman Will Wilson - 74.8
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball in first half against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack utilized Bailey's freshman backup twice and Wilson capitalized on those opportunities. He ran for two yards and two touchdowns. Bailey's performance was a far cry from the ones he put together in the first three weeks. The game depended on his ability to make plays downfield and he failed to do that consistently. The three interceptions and the fumble led to his grade plummeting, but the quarterback never lost confidence after the turnovers.

