NC State Commit Aiden Smalls Impresses in Season Debut
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class as although they have only landed 18 commits, they continue to look for more players and still make the best out of the guys that they do have.
This is what you have to do in the world of recruiting as 365 days a and there is never an off-season when it comes to this. You'll continuously recruit a class on top of that, and you'll continuously recruit other classes that will be making headlines in the future.
The Wolfpack continues to do their job with the commits that they have as they continue to recruit these guys as if they weren't committed, which is huge for keeping them in the boat, which can be tough for some programs, but not for the team that continuously makes them feel like a priority, which in this case would be the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
This is exactly why you don't see guys from the North Carolina State Wolfpack class typically flip away or commit as they continuously feel good being committed to the program, because they will forever be a priority.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have landed multiple players from inside the state of North Carolina as they feel that it's very important to build from the inside out, which is exactly what they did as they started with the North Carolina prospects when it comes to recruiting and building relationships, before they moved onto the national base relationships, which they also did a good job at.
One of the in-state guys that they landed is Aiden Smalls, who is one of the athletes that they landed in the 2026 recruiting class from inside the state lines of North Carolina. Smalls is one of the better players in the class, as he is one of the most athletic players in the class as well, and continues to dominate the high school scene as he is looking for a huge season this year with Clayton.
Did NC State Commit Aiden Smalls Win His Debut?
Calyton started the season off on the right track, as the high school program started with a win vs the Wilson Prep Tigers. The Tigers have failed the task they were asked, as they were defeated in what would be considered "convincing fashion" for the Clayton Comets. The Comets are set to hold hopes of winning their second straight high school football season.
