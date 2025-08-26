Did Wolfpack Commit Jordyn Best Win in His Season Debut?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continued to look for the best recruits to add to their 2026 recruiting class as they are below what they had hoped and expected to have at this time of the year as Saturday as quickly approaching for every team to play their first game unless they already played their first game in week zero, while they are waiting on this to happen, they currently have a total of 18 commits, which is far under poor than what they had hoped.
One of the main positives about this recruiting class is the fact that they have been able to show that they can dip into many different states and land. The best players from those states, with one of the states being the southern state of the Carolinas, as they go to South Carolina, multiple players, and recently, including one of the best players in the state, who is one of the best players in the class as well, for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
That player is Jordyn Best. Best is a cornerback prospect from the state of South Carolina who held many different offers before announcing his commitment to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which happened on July 12th, following the July 4th holidays, as they landed many different players in July just to be able to add to what was a mediocre class in the beginning. One of the primary schools that Best committed over is Boston College, which made a great push to try to land the town to prospect, but ultimately fell short when it came to his recruitment.
The talent of the prospect was able to commit to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which has allowed him to be able to focus on his high school football career to end his high school season and career strong, as he is looking to get off to the best of starts that he possibly can and indeed he did, as his first game resulted in a win.
He played in his first contest of the season when he helped his Ridge View High School program when their game against Fairfield Central High School. Not only did Best help his high school program win the football game, but he also helped them win and dominant fashion as they defeated the team that they were playing and held them out of the end zone as well as held the kicker on the sideline.
The final score of the game was 40-0.
