The Current Status of NC State's 2027 QB Board
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continues to do its job when it comes to surgery for prospects among a lengthy list of guys who remain committed, although the 2026 class seems to be primarily done and over with for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, aside from maybe a few additions before December or during December for her early signing day.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack had many different players they landed at the time, who were definitely listed as top guys in their class, although they were awaiting the decision of many that fell through.
One of the positions that they did an excellent job at was the quarterback position, as they landed a player who is already committed to the baseball team, but is an exceptional quarterback, who opted to play both quarterback and pitcher as well as playing in the field for North Carolina State athletics.
The 2027 recruiting classes already went extremely well for the North Carolina State Wolfpack as they have landed in one of their top targets in the 2027 class with that target being someone who resides inside the state of North Carolina as well as being a priority position for them in the 2027 class as they went down and landed one of the better players inside the city of Raleigh.
For those who don't know, Raleigh is a city that is based around the program being discussed, that program being the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they went and added the addition of their running back commit, who committed to them over many different schools, with that player being Christian Freeman.
Freeman is someone who committed to them very early on, considering the 2027 class, as you have to even set up their official visits for next year, as that won't even begin until June, as that's when a lot of players will start to take these official visits. The Wolfpack is primed to learn many different things. They have the chance to land many talented recruits in this class, including those in the quarterback position.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have already started to sort through their quarterback prospects, with many of their prospects already being committed, but there are still multiple uncommitted prospects that they have been targeting and recruiting heavily for the 2027 recruiting class, as they continue to hold a great spot with many of these prospects at this time.
Here is an updated version of the 2027 recruiting board at the quarterback position for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, following the commitment of Christian Freeman, who committed months ago
Gunner Rivers: The clear-cut number one player in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, regardless of position, but especially at the quarterback position, as this is the player that they've nearly put all their eggs in the basket for, despite a few other guys that they've continuously decided to recruit.
Rivers is easily one of the better players in the country as he has a top-five quarterback in anyone's book and continues to show very similar qualities and traits to his father, Philip, who played for the Chargers and the Colts in the NFL.
The goal is to get him on campus during the fall; however, nothing is set for sure if that will be the case for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, but if they continue at this rate in his recruitment, anything is possible, as his father used to attend North Carolina State, which would make him a legacy recruit.
Andre Adams: The talented quarterback is from inside the state lines of Tennessee as he has put Tennessee on the map all the way from Antioch, which is the same high school that has started to catch fire due to the amount of talent that has been produced as of recently as they were on the up-and-coming, including Adam, who is one of the top targets for the North Carolina State Wolfpack on their board at the quarterback position.
If the Wolfpack were in land him, I feel it would be a great addition to the team; however, it wouldn't be the most popular pick. If you're a Wolfpack fan as it is safe to say that he is far underrated and is still a great ball player.
Blake Roskopf: Roskopf is another great ball player at the quarterback position who has shown so many different talented traits, as he is one of the better players in the state of Arizona.
Obviously, compared to the other two prospects, this would be the furthest addition that they can make out of the guys that are on their quarterback board who are uncommitted.
Just because they are the furthest doesn't mean that the talented prospect isn't looking into the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as his recruitment still seems open. There's still time to land the town of Prospect, and there's hope that they can get him on campus sooner rather than later.
Full Board
* Blake Roskopf
• Andre Adams
• Gunner Rivers
• Colton Nussmeier
• Trae Taylor (Committed to Nebraska)
• Peter Bourque (Committed to Michigan)
• Teddy Jarrard (Committed to Notre Dame)
