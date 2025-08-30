North Carolina State Commit Carmelo McKenzie Wins Second Contest
The North Carolina State Wolfpack to done their job when it comes to recruiting players from all over the country, as they have been able to land prospects from many different states, including the state of Florida, which is a state they like to recruit out of.
The reason why they recruit the state heavily is simply because they like the players that come out of the state every single year, which is something that they like to take advantage of
They have been able to land only 18 commits in this class, which is far below par. However, they are still looking to land multiple different prospects that have yet to commit, but that will still put them may be, over 20 if they're lucky, as they would like to be around the 25 mark when it comes to the number of people they land in this class alone.
As mentioned with the state of Florida, they have been able to land multiple different cons in the state of Florida as they have landed one of the better players in the state ask you to attend IMG Academy, which is arguably a top team in the nation if not the top team in the nation, as well as the clearcut favorite to be the top team in the state of Florida
That player is Carmelo McKenzie, who committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack and has remained loyal ever since, despite being targeted by multiple different programs.
This is a bit of an advantage, as they have been able to land a prospect that is playing at one of the most college ready high school programs in the nation as the track record that IMG Academy has is among the best, which is exactly what the North Carolina state Wolfpack need following the addition of players that they hope can participate in this system day one.
He was lucky enough to pick up another victory on Thursday and pass. He played his second game of the season and walked away with a victory over a New Jersey team that they were set to play. He had a victory of 35-14, which was closer than many expected, as they were expected to have more of a runaway victory.
McKenzie has always been a top player in the cycle, and landing him is becoming more of a win every day for this staff.
