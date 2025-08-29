All Wolfpack

NC State Commit Dylan McCoy Gearing Up For Tough Stretch

Caleb Sisk

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been able to land many different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land players in the class from many different states, as they have been looking to make a national impact.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been able to recruit their class heavily, as they are still waiting and holding out hopes to land the best of the best that remains uncommitted. There aren't many targets on their board that remain uncommitted, as they have missed on multiple players in the 2026 recruiting class.

They have only landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is one of the smaller amounts of total commits when you take a look at the rest of the nation. They would have had hopes of at least being at the 22 commits in the class at this time, but they are quite distant.

NC Stat
Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; A general view of the North Carolina State Wolfpack alternative helmet during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been able to recruit heavily in the state of Georgia. They have landed commits from the state of Georgia, as they have been able to dip into the Peach State heavily. They even landed a prospect from one of the better high school football programs in the state.

The player that they landed is one of the better players on the Buford Wolves. The player on that team is Dylan McCoy. McCoy is one of the better players in the state of Georgia at the running back position, who committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as he is one of the primary two backs with the Buford Wolves, playing alongside Tyriq Green (Georgia Bulldogs commit).

He has been one of the more impressive names on the roster who has started to emerge as a truly talented prospect.

McCoy and his high school program are set for a huge stretch of games after winning their first two to start this season. They are set for their first game back after the bye week that they are taking this week against Roswell, which is one of the better teams across the state. However, the following game is the one they will be most challenged by.

McCoy and his high school program will be playing against Douglas County High School, which has arguably the best defense in the state, as they have many commits on their defense that are set to play the highest level of football, while they have some of the best 2027 recruits in the country.

These games will need to be watched closely.

Caleb Sisk
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.