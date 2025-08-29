NC State Commit Dylan McCoy Gearing Up For Tough Stretch
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been able to land many different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land players in the class from many different states, as they have been looking to make a national impact.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been able to recruit their class heavily, as they are still waiting and holding out hopes to land the best of the best that remains uncommitted. There aren't many targets on their board that remain uncommitted, as they have missed on multiple players in the 2026 recruiting class.
They have only landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is one of the smaller amounts of total commits when you take a look at the rest of the nation. They would have had hopes of at least being at the 22 commits in the class at this time, but they are quite distant.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been able to recruit heavily in the state of Georgia. They have landed commits from the state of Georgia, as they have been able to dip into the Peach State heavily. They even landed a prospect from one of the better high school football programs in the state.
The player that they landed is one of the better players on the Buford Wolves. The player on that team is Dylan McCoy. McCoy is one of the better players in the state of Georgia at the running back position, who committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as he is one of the primary two backs with the Buford Wolves, playing alongside Tyriq Green (Georgia Bulldogs commit).
He has been one of the more impressive names on the roster who has started to emerge as a truly talented prospect.
NC State Commit Dylan McCoy Gearing Up For Tough Stretch
McCoy and his high school program are set for a huge stretch of games after winning their first two to start this season. They are set for their first game back after the bye week that they are taking this week against Roswell, which is one of the better teams across the state. However, the following game is the one they will be most challenged by.
McCoy and his high school program will be playing against Douglas County High School, which has arguably the best defense in the state, as they have many commits on their defense that are set to play the highest level of football, while they have some of the best 2027 recruits in the country.
These games will need to be watched closely.
Check us out when you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.