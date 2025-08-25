All Wolfpack

Did Wolfpack Commit Koby Sarkodie Win His Debut?

Caleb Sisk

The North Carolina State Wolfpack have done a great job in the 2026 class when it comes to certain positions although they have struggled overall the land as many players as they need to they've only landed a total of 18 players which is far below par than what they should be landing at this time as they should probably already have over 20 commits in the class.

They have failed to land certain players that they were in the running for, which has left them in the position that they are in today, which is being below par on total commits.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to look for the best of the best including players at the safety position, which is where their top four commits reside as one of their top players is one of the top players in the state of Maryland and has proved to be a talented prospect that could play at many different levels, including the division one level of and he is arguably one of the better if not the best player in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack thus far.

Dave Doere
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That player is Koby Sarkodie, who is a safety prospect from the state of Maryland who currently attends Milford Mill Academy and is one of the better players on that team, and is hopeful that he can lead his team to a very successful season.

They started their season on Friday, and things went extremely well, all things considered, as they started their season off against the team that many people were keeping their eyes on to see how they were translating from off-season to now.

The team that they defeated is the South River Seahawks. Before the season began, the Seahawks were rated as the 121st best team in the whole state; however, when you run into a roadblock, which is Milford Mill Academy, which was rated as the 12th best team in the state, some things aren't expected to go as good as the others.

This was the exact case for the Seahawks as they lost to the Millers by a score of 46 to 0, as they were held scoreless and will still have to wait another week for them to be able to put points up on the board. As for the Millers, they will be turning their focus to next week as they are set to play yet another talented team.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.